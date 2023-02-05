Shreyas Iyer And Shikhar Dhawan's Rendition Of ‘Calm Down Dance Challenge' Goes Viral

Team India batsmen Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan have joined the 'Calm Down' trend by showcasing some outstanding moves of their own. Ever since Dhawan put up the video of the two dancing on his Instagram handle, it has gone viral with fans giving it over 934,000 likes in just over a day.

Shreyas Iyer recovering at National Cricket Academy

While Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is not a part of the side's squad for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, Shreyas Iyer is currently facing a race against time as he is recovering from a back injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) put out an official statement last month to inform fans about the same. "He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management," read their statement.

In case Iyer is not able to compete in the upcoming Test series against Australia, it would be a massive loss for Team India as the 28-year-old had a fantastic 2022. The star batsman ended 2022 with 1,609 international runs at a fantastic average of 48.75. He scored one hundred and 14 fifties, with a best of an unbeaten 113.

Team India to next face Australia in Test series

Match No. Dates Location Start Time First Test February 9-13 VCA Stadium, Nagpur 9:00 AM IST Second Test February 17-21 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 9:00 AM IST Third Test March 1-5 HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 9:00 AM IST Fourth Test March 9-13 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 9:00 AM IST

India vs Australia squads for Border-Gavaskar trophy

Team India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith (VC), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.