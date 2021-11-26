Last Updated:

Shreyas Iyer Becomes Toast Of Cricketing World; Gets Praise From Kohli, Sachin & Others

Following Shreyas Iyer's century in his debut Test, the cricketing fraternity lauded the batter for his brilliant innings against the Kiwis

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
India vs New Zealand

Image: Twitter/@Sunrisers/@BCCI


Team India is taking on World Test Champions New Zealand in the first match of the two-match Test series at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. For India, debutant Shreyas Iyer scored his first century and became the 16th Indian cricketer to score a Test century on Test debut. Following Iyer's debut century, the cricket fraternity took to social media and lauded the cricketer for his brilliant innings against the Kiwis. Team India's Test & ODI skipper (not playing the 1st Test) Virat Kohli on his Instagram story shared a picture of Shreyas Iyer celebrating his century and congratulated the cricketer as well. 

Apart from Kohli, former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Aakash Chopra, Harbhajan Singh and others congratulated the cricketer for hitting a century on his Test debut. Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on his Twitter handle lauded Iyer's innings as "Great start of Test career". Laxman hailed Iyer and called his innings under pressure as magnificent. Here is how cricketers wished Shreyas Iyer on his debut Test hundred- 

Shreyas Iyer gets into an elite club

Shreyas Iyer on Friday became the 16th Indian cricketer to score a Test century on Test debut. Before Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw became the 15th Indian who had slammed 134 on his Test debut against West Indies in 2018. The unbroken record for the highest score by an Indian on Test debut is held by Shikhar Dhawan (187, against Australia). The middle-order batter ended Day 1 unbeaten on 75 off 136 deliveries. Iyer along with Ravindra Jadeja had put up a 113-run unbroken partnership at the end of Day 1.

READ | IND vs NZ: Crowd chants wild slogan after Shreyas Iyer hits gigantic six on Test debut

IND vs NZ

In the IND vs NZ 1st Test, Ajinkya Rahane & Co posted a total of 345 runs, courtesy debutant Shreyas Iyer's brilliant century, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill's half-centuries. Apart from Iyer and Jadeja, some other Indian batters got a good start but failed to convert them into big scores.

READ | IND vs NZ: Netizens heap praise on Shreyas Iyer for century on Test debut

Rahane was dismissed on 35, Pujara departed on 26, and Ashwin scored 38 runs. The Day 2 morning of the first Test belonged to Kiwi speedster Tim Southee (27.4-6-69-5), who picked up his 13th five-wicket haul in his 80th Test. He was on target with the second new ball as he sent back Ravindra Jadeja (50) on his overnight score. Till stumps of Day 2, New Zealand scored 129 without any loss of wicket courtesy Will Young's unbeaten 75 runs and Tom Latham's unbeaten 50 runs. 

READ | IND vs NZ: Wasim Jaffer trolls himself after Shreyas Iyer scores Test century on debut

Image: Twitter/@Sunrisers/@BCCI

READ | Ex-India cricketer lauds 'determined' Shreyas Iyer; compares him to Neeraj Chopra
READ | Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer show incredible dance moves in new video; WATCH
Tags: India vs New Zealand, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com