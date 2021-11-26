Shreyas Iyer Becomes Toast Of Cricketing World; Gets Praise From Kohli, Sachin & Others

Team India is taking on World Test Champions New Zealand in the first match of the two-match Test series at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. For India, debutant Shreyas Iyer scored his first century and became the 16th Indian cricketer to score a Test century on Test debut. Following Iyer's debut century, the cricket fraternity took to social media and lauded the cricketer for his brilliant innings against the Kiwis. Team India's Test & ODI skipper (not playing the 1st Test) Virat Kohli on his Instagram story shared a picture of Shreyas Iyer celebrating his century and congratulated the cricketer as well.

Apart from Kohli, former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Aakash Chopra, Harbhajan Singh and others congratulated the cricketer for hitting a century on his Test debut. Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on his Twitter handle lauded Iyer's innings as "Great start of Test career". Laxman hailed Iyer and called his innings under pressure as magnificent. Here is how cricketers wished Shreyas Iyer on his debut Test hundred-

Great start to your Test career, @ShreyasIyer15.



Nice to see you as a part of #TeamIndia in ‘whites’.

Good luck! #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/O1ZNlnotLA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 26, 2021

A magnificent innings under pressure from #ShreyasIyer . Showed great maturity, composure and class and becomes the 16th Indian to Score Century on Test Debut. Well Played @ShreyasIyer15 . Many more to come ! pic.twitter.com/UAu27wcWTH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 26, 2021

A century on debut. First of many. Well played, Shreyas Iyer. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 26, 2021

What a knock! What a start to your Test career! So happy and proud, bro @ShreyasIyer15 👏🏼🥳 pic.twitter.com/W68w0A1Coh — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 25, 2021

Top innings on you Test debut brother @ShreyasIyer15 👌🏻👏🏻

Keep going 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/ktuHLJwPSn — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 25, 2021

Shreyas Iyer gets into an elite club

Shreyas Iyer on Friday became the 16th Indian cricketer to score a Test century on Test debut. Before Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw became the 15th Indian who had slammed 134 on his Test debut against West Indies in 2018. The unbroken record for the highest score by an Indian on Test debut is held by Shikhar Dhawan (187, against Australia). The middle-order batter ended Day 1 unbeaten on 75 off 136 deliveries. Iyer along with Ravindra Jadeja had put up a 113-run unbroken partnership at the end of Day 1.

IND vs NZ

In the IND vs NZ 1st Test, Ajinkya Rahane & Co posted a total of 345 runs, courtesy debutant Shreyas Iyer's brilliant century, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill's half-centuries. Apart from Iyer and Jadeja, some other Indian batters got a good start but failed to convert them into big scores.

Rahane was dismissed on 35, Pujara departed on 26, and Ashwin scored 38 runs. The Day 2 morning of the first Test belonged to Kiwi speedster Tim Southee (27.4-6-69-5), who picked up his 13th five-wicket haul in his 80th Test. He was on target with the second new ball as he sent back Ravindra Jadeja (50) on his overnight score. Till stumps of Day 2, New Zealand scored 129 without any loss of wicket courtesy Will Young's unbeaten 75 runs and Tom Latham's unbeaten 50 runs.

Image: Twitter/@Sunrisers/@BCCI