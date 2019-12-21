Shreyas Iyer Claims He Can Play Both 'singles & Strokes', Says He Knows His Game Well

India's in-form middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer exuded confidence about batting at any position ahead of the third and final ODI at Cuttack against West Indies on Sunday. A fiery Iyer revealed how he shifted gears from playing at a domestic level to representing the country and becoming the answer to the number four question that has been plaguing the since Yuvraj Singh's exit from the team. Iyer has been in top form in the recent games against West Indies as he notched magnificent and quickfire knocks of 70 and 53 in the games at Chennai and Vishakapatnam respectively. Speaking at the pre-match press briefing, Iyer spilled the beans on how he shifted gears over the years and revealed on what helped him in the transition from domestic tourneys to international tournaments.

'I know my game really well'

A confident Iyer claimed that he knew to play both singles and strokes really well and that his better understanding of the game had helped him to strengthen his batting. The fiery middle-order batsman revealed that he used to take lesser responsibility during his first-class cricketing days but had eventually realized that he had to be more mature in his approach as he cemented his spot in the national side. Iyer went on to add that he was comfortable batting at both number four and five for the side and said that he was really comfortable with his game as he knew it very well.

Responding to a question at the press briefing, Iyer said, "I think that comes with maturity and responsibility. I was flamboyant earlier when in first-class cricket. But lately, I have realized that you have to take maturity to another stage, do what the team demands. Last game we needed to keep the scoreboard ticking and similarly I am ready to play as per the team's demands"

"The previous ODIs I batted at number five. I'm flexible batting at any position and I play according to the team's demands. I can play in both flows - play strokes and take singles, I know my game really well", he added.

Shreyas Iyer's athletic run-out

It happened on the very first ball of the 14th over which was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Hetmyer cut a short ball outside off stump which was bowled by the left-arm spinner through the point and at one instance, it appeared that the ball would race away to the boundary quite easily. However, Shreyas Iyer sprinted behind the ball at a lightning-fast speed and not only pulled the ball from getting past the boundary line quickly, but at the same time, also avoided contact with the ropes. Meanwhile, within no time he recovered quickly and threw the ball to the right end i.e. the bowler's end where Ravindra Jadeja made no mistake while dislodging the bails as last match's centurion and Man of the Match winner was back to the pavilion. Iyer had earlier starred with the bat as he scored a quickfire half-century which helped India post a mammoth total on the board.

