Jasprit Bumrah Set To Return For Sri Lanka T20Is At Home In January 2020: Report

Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah suffered a stress fracture on his back a few months ago. The injury prompted him to miss out on the ongoing international home season for India. The cricketer was initially expected to recover completely by the time India toured New Zealand in January 2020. However, recent media reports suggest that the speedster can be back into the fold in time for the home T20I series against Sri Lanka in two weeks time.

Jasprit Bumrah likely to return for Ind vs SL T20Is in January 2020

Jasprit Bumrah was part of the Indian team that triumphed in the West Indies after the ICC Cricket World Cup. Since then, the right-arm pacer missed out on an entire international home season for the Men in Blue. Apart from missing out on the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, Bumrah was also not selected in India’s squad for the ongoing limited-overs series against West Indies.

The Sri Lankan cricket team is scheduled to tour India in January as the two teams will take up their first respective assignments of 2020. Both nations will contest in three T20Is between January 5 and 10. The series against Sri Lanka will immediately be followed by a three-match ODI series against the visiting Australians.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah was seen training in the nets during India’s practice sessions for the ongoing West Indies series. According to reports, the team physio told him that he looks good to get some vital match practice by playing for Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy. The team management and support staff are of the opinion that either one of the two home series in January can prove to be the right platform for Bumrah to get back into the squad before the gruelling tour of New Zealand. Bumrah also courted controversy about his fitness recently, when he brought in his own team of specialists to assess him at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), while refusing to take mandatory fitness tests, which drew the ire of the NCA head and former India captain, Rahul Dravid.

