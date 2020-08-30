Shreyas Iyer Identifies His Challenge As Young Delhi Capitals Skipper Ahead Of IPL 2020

Identifying the challenges ahead of the IPL 2020, young Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has expressed that the upcoming edition will be his 'most important assignment' due to the change in settings. Reflecting upon the new additions to his young arsenal - Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane - Iyer believes that it will add tremendous depth to the Delhi squad.

The ace Indian batsman also remarked that it provides him with an opportunity to use all the experience and reach out to the senior players whenever needed. Iyer was appointed as the skipper of Delhi Capitals in 2019 and led the team to playoffs after seven long years eventually ending as the second runners up in the tournament.

"I think it adds tremendous depth to our side and it gives me and Ricky (Ponting) options to be flexible with our playing eleven, depending on where we are playing. Also these are both individuals who are highly knowledgible about the game and have captained IPL teams. So for me as a captain, it is an opportunity to use all experience and reach out to them whenever I want to share or discuss anything at all," Iyer said in an interview on Sunday.

READ | Jason Roy Pulls Out Of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals Bring In Aussie Daniel Sams As Replacement

'That was crucial...'

Reflecting upon the franchises' success in 2019, Iyer said, "One thing that worked for us last season was how each and every player stepped up for us in different matches. That was crucial for our success and will be the key this year too. Having not only one consistent performer, but many of them. Our brand of cricket has been aggressive and passionate. That is how we are as a team."

READ | IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Gets Going As RCB Step Out To Train, Skipper Says 'was Very Scared'

"As a captain, this is going to be one of my most important assignments, just because of how different the setting is. It is going to be a different IPL this year, no doubt, and we will be without our fans at the stadium but that only makes us extra motivated, to do this for them.," he added.

The Capitals have already suffered from two huge blows as Jason Roy and Chris Woakes have pulled out of the tournament. However, the franchise was quick enough to name replacements. Andrich Nortje has been called up to replace Woakes while Daniel Sams will take the place of Jason Roy in the squad.

READ | Such A Star, You'll Be Missed: Shane Watson's Message To Suresh Raina As He Exits IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals full squad

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande

READ | 'Net Set Go!': Skipper Rohit Sharma & Mumbai Indians Jump To Training Post Quarantine