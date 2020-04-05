Shreyas Iyer Recalls Frustration On Not Getting India Call; Tells How He Cemented His Spot

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has shown a lot of promise in the last few months and the right-hander has gone on to consolidate his position in India's limited-overs teams. India has now been in a long find for the number four spot owing to the limited-overs cricket. After the phenomenal New Zealand tour, Iyer has cemented his place as a regular number four for his side after displaying staggering performances.

However, speaking on a cricket show, Iyer talked about his frustrations of not being selected and what changes he had to make to get into recognition. He recalled the second domestic season when he scored 1300 runs and still wasn't picked up for the India team.

Iyer further stated that he went to selectors, asking then that what's wrong with him. The Mumbai lad added that the selector called him and said that he was an over-aggressive player. Iyer added that he then decided to play the way he wanted to and tried to stay on the field for as long as possible. He became more consistent on the field then.

Iyer now proves to be the Mr Dependable for the Men in Blue. Recently, he had an excellent tour of New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer stats on that tour reads - 153 runs in the five-match T20I series at an average of 51.00. The Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer also was the top-scorer for the Indian team in the three-match ODI series with 217 runs at an impressive average of 72.33.

Furthermore, Iyer’s stint with the franchise has been amazing in the past couple of years. Iyer was promoted as the captain of the Delhi Capitals midseason in 2018 after Gautam Gambhir stepped down as skipper and he has since not looked back. Iyer stamped his authority as a captain as he led Delhi Capitals to the playoffs last year for the first time in seven years.

