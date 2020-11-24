Shreyas Iyer To Play For India In Tests After Ravi Shastri's Latest 'cheeky' Tweet?

Shreyas Iyer was in scintillating form in the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 where he scored 519 runs in 17 matches at a brilliant average of 34.60. The right-hander also impressed one and all with his leadership skills as he led the Delhi franchise to their first-ever Dream11 IPL final where they lost to Mumbai. Iyer is currently in Australia with the Indian team where the Men in Blue are set to compete against the Aussies across formats.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: David Warner says India has talent to fill Rohit Sharma's shoes in the white-ball leg

Ravi Shastri hints at Shreyas Iyer's Test debut with latest tweet

The Mumbai-based cricketer could be in contention to make his Test debut against Australia considering the absence of skipper Virat Kohli after the first Test and Rohit Sharma's fitness issues. Iyer has successfully cemented his place in India's limited-overs squads as he grabbed the No.4 spot after his excellent performances in New Zealand in February. If his limited-overs performances, as well as, Dream11 IPL 2020 outings are anything to go by, the Delhi captain can very well feature for India in the Test series.

Moreover, Ravi Shastri's latest tweet might indicate that Iyer can very well feature in the Test side. On Tuesday, Shastri took to Twitter and uploaded a collage of photos with Iyer where both are seen involved in a conversation. Shastri also posted a funny caption where he revealed that both of them had studied from the same school and college.

During the Dream11 IPL 2020, Shastri had posted a tweet being full of praise for Mohammad Siraj for his performance against Kolkata in one of the matches. A few days later, Siraj saw himself being picked in India's squads for the upcoming tour.

ALSO READ | Ready to bat anywhere, will leave it to team management: Rohit Sharma on Australia tour

It needs one to know one. Seemed the cheeky sort. Then realised he was same school and college as me 😂 🙏🏻 - with @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/7cdnhybsSM — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 24, 2020

Iyer has shown a lot of promise in the last year or so and the right-hander has gone on to consolidate his position in India's limited-overs teams. Ever since the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the Indian team management tried various batsmen at the No. 4 position. The likes of MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayadu and Ajinkya Rahane were all tried and tested at the spot. But it is Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer who has gone on to make the position his own.

Iyer had had a brilliant tour of New Zealand in February where he scored 153 runs in the five-match T20I series at an average of 51.00. The 25-year old was also the top-scorer for the Indian team in the three-match ODI series with 217 runs at an impressive average of 72.33.

ALSO READ | Wasim Jaffer adds 'Hera Pheri' tadka to troll Brad Hogg after his comments on Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, the India vs Australia 2020 tour which is set to get underway on Friday, November 27 is one of the most anticipated cricketing events of the years. India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December). Kohli will captain India in the limited-overs series (ODI & T20I), as well as, the first of four Tests.

The right-handed batsman won't be a part of the India squad for Australia 2020 for the last three Tests against Australia as the BCCI has granted him paternity leave. Anushka and Virat expecting their first child in January 2021.

ALSO READ | Hamstring getting better, keeping fingers crossed for Australia: Rohit Sharma

SOURCE: RAVI SHASTRI TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.