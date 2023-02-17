'Shubman Deserves To Be Playing': KL Rahul's Selection In IND Vs AUS 2nd Test Angers Fans

Team India youngster Shubman Gill was yet again left out of the playing XI, as India took the field against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for the India vs Australia, 2nd Test match. KL Rahul retained his place in the XI, while India brought in Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for star batsman Suryakumar Yadav. Shubman Gill’s snub became the talk of the town for the Indian cricketing fans, who argued the opener is in too good of form to be left out.

“Will Indian team's decision to give KL Rahul a chance in place of Shubman Gill prove to be correct? And will Kl Rahul be able to do something different in this match..will he prove his captain's decision right?,” a fan wrote on Twitter. Another fan reacted to the same and said, “Once again #TeamIndia decide to ignore @ShubmanGill favouring @klrahul who had been totally out of touch since debut. Why he is favoured as much is anyone’s guess”.

Aaj KL Rahul ki jagah Shubman Gill ko kyu nhi khilaya jaa rha kyuki Gill to form me he aur KL Rahul to bohut time se form me nhi he ? #askstars @StarSportsIndia #INDvsAUS — Kavya Jain (@KavyaJa18190046) February 17, 2023

I don't understand what the selectors are seeing in @klrahul to be giving him so many chances, considering that we have a very young and inform back-up in @ShubmanGill, as a fan of the ICT I hope he shines today and proves me wrong.#AUSvsIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy — Karthik Paruchuri (@pkcdev) February 17, 2023

Again @klrahul is playing..!!!! This is disgusting..!! @BCCI what you guys are doing why he is getting so much favour. Why the coach is favouring him so much. Feeling sorry for @ShubmanGill — Duke (@arnovsen) February 17, 2023

Why aren't you giving test cap to Shubman Gill? — Muhammad Irfan Malik (@MIrfanMalick) February 17, 2023

Another bad decision to choose KL Rahul in front of Shubman Gill.Shreyas Iyer being selected over SKY is not a bad decision. KL Rahul is a poor captain and should not lead in any format — SUNIL DASWANEY (@SUNILDASWANEY) February 17, 2023

A look at Shubman Gill and KL Rahul's recent form

Shubman Gill made his Test debut for India in Australia in 2020 and has now become a regular in the Indian red-ball squad. He scored his maiden Test century for India in the previous series against Bangladesh in 2022. After playing 13 Test matches for India, Gill’s tally of runs stand at 736 runs in 25 innings at an average of 32.00. He has also hit four half-centuries so far in his career.

On the other hand, KL Rahul has been finding it tough to find form across formats for India. Rahul’s last Test century came in December 2021 against South Africa, while he hit his last fifty in January 2022. Heading into the second Test against Australia, KL has not crossed the 30-run mark in his last eight Test innings.