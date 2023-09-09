Shubman Gill celebrates his birthday with Team India players ahead of IND vs PAK - WATCH

India's rising star Shubman Gill celebrated his birthday with Team India ahead of the highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan in Colombo. The batting sensation turned 24 on September 8.

Shubman Gill played an impressive knock of 67 against Nepal

Gill is India's highest run-scorer in ODIs this year

The India opener is expected to play a crucial knock against Pakistan in Super 4 match

Shubman Gill's birthday celebrations

In a video shared by Kuldeep Yadav, Gill can be seen cutting a cake with Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel around him. Kuldeep also posted a picture in which Gill's face was entirely covered with cake. Gill displayed glimpses of regaining his form in India's group-stage match against Nepal. He played an unbeaten knock of 67 to hand India a 10-wicket win and qualification to the Super 4's on September 4.

Gill is India's highest ODI run-scorer in 2023, having amassed 681 runs in 14 matches at an average of 68.91 and a strike rate of 105.75. He has also hit three hundreds and as many fifties this year. His 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad made him the youngest double centurion.

Former India cricketers extend birthday wishes

Yuvraj Singh in a tweet said: "Happy birthday Gill sahab congratulations on the World Cup call-up! Hope you score loads of runs with your mighty bat and your even mightier determination god bless, lots of love Shubman Gill."

Robin Uthappa wrote: "Many happy returns of the day Shubman Gill. May you have the best year of your life! Love always!"

Sachin Tendulkar said: "Happiest birthday to you Shubman Gill. May the upcoming year be full of runs and great memories."

Shubman Gill earns praises

In 2018, Shubman Gill gained recognition during the U-19 World Cup as India's vice-captain. He scored an impressive 372 runs with an average of 124.00, helping India secure the championship.

Gill's remarkable unbeaten 102 not out against Pakistan in the semi-finals earned praise from cricket legends including Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly. Gill is part of India's 2023 ODI World Cup squad, where he will open the innings and aim for a strong performance in the tournament held in India.