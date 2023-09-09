Adil Rashid Leaves Will Young Shocked With A 'Jaffa' During ENG Vs NZ 1st ODI - WATCH

England and New Zealand kicked off their 4-match ODI series on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Sophia Gardens. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl. The England Cricket Team managed to make 291 runs at a loss of 6 wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand emerged victorious during their innings, as they made 297 runs with the loss of 2 wickets in 45.4 overs to take the series lead.

3 things you need to know

New Zealand beat England by 8 wickets (26 balls left) in the 1st ODI

The England vs New Zealand t20I series ended in a draw (2-2)

David Convey was named the Player of the Match in the 1st ODI of ENG vs NZ

England vs New Zealand witnessed many 50s

After England lost the coin toss and chose to bat first, they put up a good score of 291/6 on the scoreboard. Half-centuries from Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Liam Livingstone were the main building blocks for this excellent score.

Captain Jos Buttler was the player who scored the most runs for his team. He added 72 important runs to the total. Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone showed how good they are at hitting by getting 52 runs each. Dawid Malan added 54 runs to the score.

As New Zealand tried to reach this goal in difficult conditions, Devon Conway and Will Young gave them a good start with their batting. The openers kept up a good strike rate, which helped New Zealand get to 50 runs in only 7.5 overs.

When it came to bowling, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra stood out with an impressive three-wicket performance. Tim Southee got two wickets, and Lockie Ferguson got one.

Adil Rashid bowls an absolute ‘Jaffa’ against Will Young

The seasoned leg-spinner Adil Rashid took the ball in hand and produced a critical breakthrough for his team just as Devon Conway and Will Young seemed to be forming a sizable partnership. Rashid bowled a brilliantly flighted delivery that deftly drifted in on the first ball of the 10th over, tricking Young into making a forward defensive move. The hitter was clearly shocked when the ball suddenly turned sharply away from the outside edge, shattering the off-stump. Rashid happily rejoiced after taking his first wicket of the game and 100th for England.

Before returning to the dugout, Will Young, the Kiwi opener, had scored 29 runs off 33 balls, including 5 well-hit fours. He and Conway had put together an outstanding 61-run combination in just 61 balls, giving the New Zealand team a great start. Conway scored 111 runs in 121 balls (not out) and Daryl Mitchell made 118 runs in 91 balls. In the end, New Zealand emerged victorious and took the 1-0 lead, They will play their 2nd ODI match on Sunday, September 10, 2023.