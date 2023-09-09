Star batsman leaves Team India squad ahead of Super 4 clash between IND vs PAK in Asia Cup

The Asia Cup is currently at a strenuous phase with India and Pakistan set to collide again. While the association of a reserve day with the match is making all the headlines, a member of Team India's side has been sent home in the midst of all the commotion. India will take on Pakistan on September 10, 2023.

KL Rahul's entry sends Sanju Samson back home

After not getting a place in the provision squad of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Sanju Samson has endured a double whammy as he has been sent home from the Asia Cup 2023 team. The player travelled with the side as a back-up keeper, however, with the addition of KL Rahul in the tour, it is curtains for Sanju Samson. Rahul is set to take the onus of a keeper at some point in the tournament and in the upcoming World Cup, which is scheduled to start from October 5, 2023.

Happiest in blue 🩵 pic.twitter.com/hqERO5664E — K L Rahul (@klrahul) September 7, 2023

KL Rahul, who featured in a squad for the first time after incurring an excruciating injury during IPL 2023, came back but a niggle has prolonged his return. After being sidelined from the first two matches of the Asia Cup, Rahul is back and has been seen practising wicket-keeping as well. Thus, the onset of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan's presence means Sanju Samson will not be required anymore as an additional wicketkeeper-batsman.

Sanju Samson's plight continues

He was in contention for a spot in the World Cup squad, but the inconsistency over a long haul could not push him in the good books of selectors and hence the the dream of representing India in the World Cup remains a distant one. Samson has been in and out of the squad on conspicuous occasions however, he has been unable to cement his place in Team India.

