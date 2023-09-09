Last Updated:

Star Batsman Leaves Team India Squad Ahead Of Super 4 Clash Between IND Vs PAK In Asia Cup

Amid the controversy surrounding the India vs Pakistan reserve day, a star batsman from the squad has been been sent home from Asia Cup 2023.

Prateek Arya
Star batsman leaves Team India squad ahead of Super 4 clash between IND vs PAK in Asia Cup

Star batsman sent home (Image: BCCI)


The Asia Cup is currently at a strenuous phase with India and Pakistan set to collide again. While the association of a reserve day with the match is making all the headlines, a member of Team India's side has been sent home in the midst of all the commotion. India will take on Pakistan on September 10, 2023.

3 things you need to know

  • Team India will play Pakistan on September 10, 2023
  • The provision of a reserve day has been included with the match
  • The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will start from October 5, 2023

KL Rahul's entry sends Sanju Samson back home

After not getting a place in the provision squad of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Sanju Samson has endured a double whammy as he has been sent home from the Asia Cup 2023 team. The player travelled with the side as a back-up keeper, however, with the addition of KL Rahul in the tour, it is curtains for Sanju Samson. Rahul is set to take the onus of a keeper at some point in the tournament and in the upcoming World Cup, which is scheduled to start from October 5, 2023.

KL Rahul, who featured in a squad for the first time after incurring an excruciating injury during IPL 2023, came back but a niggle has prolonged his return. After being sidelined from the first two matches of the Asia Cup, Rahul is back and has been seen practising wicket-keeping as well. Thus, the onset of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan's presence means Sanju Samson will not be required anymore as an additional wicketkeeper-batsman. 

Sanju Samson's plight continues

He was in contention for a spot in the World Cup squad, but the inconsistency over a long haul could not push him in the good books of selectors and hence the the dream of representing India in the World Cup remains a distant one. Samson has been in and out of the squad on conspicuous occasions however, he has been unable to cement his place in Team India. 
 

