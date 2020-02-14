Shubman Gill Or Prithvi Shaw? Ravi Shastri Drops Big Hint About Who Will Open Against NZ

Ace Indian batsman Rohit Sharma's recent injury in New Zealand has left an opener's spot alongside with Mayank Agarwal vacant for the upcoming two-match Test series against the Kiwis. Youngsters Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw are speculated to be the top contenders for the spot, with both of them making a significant impact in the India A games. Neither the Team Management nor Captain Virat Kohli has yet announced a sure-shot spot for any of them.

However, Head Coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday leaned a bit towards Shubman Gill as heaped praises on the Punjab lad. Speaking to a leading news daily, Shastri stated that both of them are exciting talents and no matter who gets into the playing eleven, both of them being a part of the national squad is a great thing. Heaping praises on Gill, Shastri cited that he is phenomenally talented and that his approach to batting is very clear and he also exhibits a very positive mindset.

'Shubman should get his chance': Harbhajan Singh

"Shubman should get his chance since he has been part of the team (as reserve opener) for quite a while without playing any Test match," said Harbhajan Singh who has been Gill's state team skipper in white-ball cricket.

'No fight for spot with Prithvi'

Shubman Gill insists he is not competing with fellow young gun Prithvi Shaw for the opener's slot in the first Test against New Zealand but if he does get the opportunity, he will not "let it go waste". With a double hundred and a century against New Zealand 'A' here, Gill has made everyone take notice despite Shaw being firmly back in the mix for the upcoming two-match series starting in Wellington from February 21. "Obviously, our careers started at the same time but there is no fight as such," Gill said on Thursday when asked about his take on his competition with the former India U-19 captain.

"Both of us have done well in our positions. It's up to the team management, who they will play. It's not as if there is a fight. Whoever gets the chance will try to make the most of the opportunity and not let it go waste," the 20-year-old said ahead of the warm-up game against New Zealand XI.

