Shubman Gill Presented With India's 297th Test Cap By Ravi Shastri At MCG: WATCH

Representing the national side is always the ultimate goal for a budding cricket. With the introduction of the Indian Premier League, young cricketers are provided with a significant platform where they get an opportunity to prove their mettle amongst top-notch cricketers. With lion-hearted performances in the competition, along with a fabulous record in domestic cricket record, India's Shubman Gill was finally rewarded with the Indian Test cap.

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Ravi Shastri presents Shubman Gill with India's 297th Test cap

The 21-year-old cricketer rose to fame after his exceptional outing for the side in the ICC 2018 U-19 World Cup. Apart from being the vice-captain of the side, the player also emerged as a prominent batsman in the World Cup-winning campaign. Over the years, the cricketer has been knocking on the selectors' doors with consistent outings, and he has finally been rewarded for it.

The Punjab-based batsman has already represented the national side in One-Day Internationals on three occasions. However, he was also included in playing eleven for the India vs Australia 2nd Test. The contest is of utmost importance for the visitors, considering their dismal show in the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gill's inclusion in the side is bound to add much-needed firepower to the team's batting line-up. Ahead of the 100th Test match between India and Australia, Shubman Gill was handed his Test cap by the side's head coach, Ravi Shastri.

The moment when your dreams come true. No better stage than the Boxing Day Test to make your maiden Test appearance. @RealShubmanGill is now the proud holder of India's Test cap 🧢 No. 297. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/G0kdE9TgNU — BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2020

Shubman Gill showcased his form during India's second tour game, where he smashed a spirited half-century. It was speculated that the player will be India's first choice as an opener in the Day and Night Test at Adelaide. However, his exclusion from the fixture raised a lot of eyebrows. The youngster will look to make the most of this chance and will be eying to make an impact in the crucial Boxing Day Test.

Shubman Gill career stats:

The batsman has established himself as a mainstay in the Kolkata team's star-studded batting order in the Indian Premier League. Having played 41 matches in the competition, the batsman has amassed 939 runs at an average of 33.5. Gill has also crossed the 50-run mark on seven occasions in the cash-rich league. The youngster has represented the country in three ODIs and has 49 runs to his name in the format. Shubman Gill has amassed 2313 runs in his List A career so far.

India vs Australia live:

The India vs Australia 2nd Test match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Boxing Day Test match will commence from December 26. Fans in India can catch the India vs Australia live action on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) and the SonyLIV app.

