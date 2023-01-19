'He Destroys My Pre-match Routine': Shubman Gill Takes A Hilarious Dig On Ishan Kishan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Shubman Gill’s conversation with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan after India defeated New Zealand by 12 runs in the ODI series opener. Sharma and Kishan welcomed the 23-year-old into the double-century club in ODIs and asked the opener to share his views about the knock. Going ahead in the video, Kishan questioned Shubman about his pre-match ritual and received a hilarious reply.

As per the video shared by BCCI, Shubman answered, “He (Kishan) spoils my entire pre-match routine as he doesn't let me sleep. He doesn't use earphones on his iPad and watches movie in full volume. I tell him to either turn down the volume of use earphones but he says, ‘You are sleeping in my room and the rules will be placed according to him’. I fight with him daily. This is my pre-match”.

Rohit Sharma speaks about the camaraderie between Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan

On listening to the opener, Ishan replied, “I think it is because you slept in my room, you scored my runs.” At the same time, skipper Rohit Sharma added, “Just to let you know guys. These two are real buddies. They've been playing cricket together since ages. They go back a long way. They've got great camaraderie.”

Shubman Gill became the youngest cricketer to score a double century in men’s ODIs with his knock. At the age of 23 years and 132 days, Shubman surpassed Ishan Kishan in the record books, who was 24 years and 145 days old on December 10. Shubman became the fifth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan to achieve the feat of registering a double century in the 50-over format.

Ishan earlier scored his maiden ODI double-century during the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh in December 2022. He hit 210 runs off 131 balls against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI on December 10 in his final international appearance of 2022. He was then left out of the playing XI for the three-ODI series against Sri Lanka, which became a major taking point for the cricket community.