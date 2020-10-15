Bangalore Coach Simon Katich Says Players Are Not 'content', Want To Improve Their Game

Bangalore head coach Simon Katich said that all the players within his side are not content with where they are currently and everyone wants to improve their game. Katich's remark came ahead of Virat Kohli & Co.'s Dream11 IPL 2020 league match against Punjab at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday evening.

'Every game is important': Simon Katich

"Every game is important, it is going to be a tight competition like it always is. Anyone can beat anyone on a given day, we want to make the most of this momentum we have built and the hard work we have done at this stage. I don't think our playing group is content with where we are at the moment, we haven't qualified for anything, we haven't won anything, it is a case of building and keeping the confidence going," said Katich in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of the three-time runners-up.

Virat Kohli-led side having a dream run in Dream11 IPL 2020

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and his team Bangalore's dream run continues in the 13th edition of the marquee tournament as they got the better of former champions Kolkata by a mammoth 82 runs on Monday night. By the virtue of this big win, the three-time finalists have now leapfrogged to the third spot in the points table with five wins and 10 points in their bag.

At the same time, Bangalore would be eager to avenge their reverse fixture loss where they had gone down to the 2014 finalists by a mammoth 97 runs in a one-sided contest last month.

Punjab on the verge of an unwanted IPL record

Through their upcoming game, Punjab will not only be looking to stay in contention for the playoffs race with a much-needed win but will also be looking to avoid an embarrassing Dream11 IPL record. Back in 2008, Punjab was one of the original eight franchises that took part in the inaugural edition of the tournament. Since then, the franchise has registered 99 defeats across all Dream11 IPL seasons and are currently leveled with Delhi (also 99 defeats).

If the KL Rahul-led side lose their all-important game to Virat Kohli’s Bangalore, they will become the first team in Dream11 IPL history to register 100 defeats. However, if they managed to edge past their opponents on Thursday, the same threat will loom over Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi when they play their next game on Saturday, October 17 against Chennai.

