Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi Brutally Troll Rajasthan's Social Media Admin After Win In Dubai

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is rapidly approaching the business end of the tournament. With the competition getting intense with each passing day, the social media handles of the franchises are leaving no opportunity to take jibes at each other. On Wednesday, Delhi defeated Rajasthan by 13 runs to go clear at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table with six wins to their name. Delhi's Twitter handle took a jibe at Rajasthan and mocked them after their loss on Wednesday.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi burn Rajasthan with savage response

The online war between the two sides is going for quite some time now. Delhi won their first two games of Dream11 IPL 2020 after which they suffered a loss at the hands of Hyderabad in the third match. Rajasthan took a jibe at Delhi after they lost their first game of the tournament. Delhi waited for the right moment to respond. After Delhi had beaten Rajasthan in the first fixture, the Delhi franchise retweeted Rajasthan's tweet and mocked them.

Delhi once again did the same on Wednesday after their team emerged victorious over Rajasthan in the reverse fixture. Delhi's response was based out of a line from a popular advertisement from one of the Dream11 IPL sponsors. Delhi have certainly backed their Twitter talk with their performances while Rajasthan have failed to do so. Both the sides have had contrasting journeys in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

While Delhi are topping the Dream11 IPL points table with 12 points to their name, Rajasthan are at the penultimate position on the Dream11 IPL points table with three wins and five losses. The two sides still have six games in their hands to decide their fate in the tournament. Delhi are in a comfortable position and it is certain that they will qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, the situation for Rajasthan is extremely difficult as they just have six points to their name in eight games.

Meanwhile, according to the Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule, Shreyas Iyer's men will now take on Chennai in Match 34 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday in Sharjah. Let's take a look at the Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.

Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule

According to the Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule, Steve Smith's men will now take on Bangalore in Match 33 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday, October 17 in Dubai. Let's take a look at Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule

