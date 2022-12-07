India Vs Bangladesh: Umran Malik Fires 151 Kmph Ripper To Dismantle Shanto's Stumps; Watch

India took the field against Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday, eyeing to bounce back from a disappointing one-wicket loss that the Men In Blue suffered in the series opener. Facing Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka, India was off to a flying start as the home side lost two wickets inside the powerplay overs. Meanwhile, Umran Malik’s effort to dismiss the third Bangladeshi wicket was particularly exciting as the young pacer stood up to what is expected from him.

Watch: Umran Malik’s 151 kmph effort to dismiss Najmul Hossain Shanto

Known for troubling batters with his sheer pace, the 23-year-old proved his skills yet again with a 151 kmph ripper to dismantle Najmul Hossain Shanto’s stumps. It was an amazing sight for the pacer as he cranked up the delivery at 151 kmph and floored the off stump. Facing the no. 3 batter who was seemingly expecting a bouncer, Umran delivered the ball in the full length towards the off stump from round the wicket.

The batt straightened after pitching and beat Shanto’s off stump, as Bangladesh were reduced to 52/3. Earlier in the innings, Mohammed Siraj scripted an lbw dismissal of Anamul Haque, before bowling out the opposition captain Litton Das. Here’s a look the Umran Malik’s fiery-paced delivery to dismiss the Bangladesh batter.





Rohit Sharma suffers thumb injury in India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI

India is touring Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by a two-match Test series. It is pertinent to mention that skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the initial overs of the 2nd ODI. As of now, BCCI has revealed that Rohit was sent for the scans.

Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans. pic.twitter.com/LHysrbDiKw — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022

India’s full squad for Bangladesh ODIs - Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh’s full squad for the ODIs - Litton Das, Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam