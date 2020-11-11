Skipper Shreyas Iyer Has A Special Message For Delhi Despite Coming Off Second Best

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer came forward with a heartwarming message for his team after their loss at the hands of Mumbai in the final of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. It seemed that Delhi had just peaked at the right time heading into the summit clash but Rohit Sharma & Co. were too strong for them in the decider. In the end, it turned out to be a one-sided contest as Mumbai defeated the first-time finalists by five wickets to win the tournament for a record fifth time.

'So proud': Shreyas Iyer

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Iyer wrote that this was an experience like no other as the Delhi-based franchise broke records together. The young middle-order batsman then added that he is proud of what they have achieved as a team and that the memories will stay with him for a long time. The Mumbai cricketer then thanked everyone who was involved in a fantastic season and promised to catch up with them next time.

This was an experience like no other! We broke records together @DelhiCapitals! So proud of what we achieved as a team and the memories will stay with me for a long, long time. Thank you to everyone involved in what was a fantastic season! Till next time. 💙 pic.twitter.com/7rb8c4FADP — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) November 11, 2020

This was Delhi's first-ever appearance in an IPL final since the inception of the marquee tournament back in 2008.

So near yet so far for Delhi

Delhi were reduced to 22/3 after winning the toss and electing to bat first in their maiden final appearance. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then added 96 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Skipper Iyer remained unbeaten and played a crucial knock of a 50-ball 65 as Delhi finished their innings at 156/7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Iyer's opposite number Rohit Sharma successfully anchored Mumbai's run chase as he toyed around with the Delhi bowlers by smashing them to all parts of the ground. The 'Hitman' played a spectacular knock of a 51-ball 68 at a strike rate of 133.33 including five boundaries and four maximums. Apart from anchoring the innings, the elegant opener was also involved in a couple of good partnerships with his opening partner Quinton de Kock & Suryakumar Yadav.

When Rohit was eventually dismissed in the 17th over it appeared that Delhi would somehow stage a comeback in the contest but it was not to be as Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya helped the reigning champions cross the finish line with 8 balls to spare.

