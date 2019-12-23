Skipper Virat Kohli All Praises For Shardul Thakur's Swanky Cameo Against Windies

Shardul Thakur played the most defining cameo of his career as India clinched the ODI series after a sensation and successful chase in the 3rd ODI at Cuttack on Sunday. Having lost Kohli at the fag end of the run-chase, India desperately needed someone to stick around with Jadeja and the answer came in the form of Shardul Thakur. The pacer lit up the 47th over after he smashed around Cottrell, including a huge six that saw the Indian dressing room burst out in cheers and a very happy Jadeja showing some appreciation from the other end. Skipper Virat Kohli admitted that it was a delight to see youngsters step up and finish the game for the side. Shardul Thakur earned praise from Kohli as the Indian skipper posted a picture with the pacer and dedicated a dialogue in Marathi for him.

Virat Kohli all praises for Sharad Thakur

Kohli wants youngsters to step up

"Having done (chasing successfully) it so many times, you obviously have a bit more calmness and you understand how the dew is playing and all you need is a short partnership. From there the opposition usually crumbles," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

"It was outstanding to see others finishing the game. Honestly when I got out I had a nervous phase, but I looked back at Jaddu and he looked confident. They just changed the game in three overs. Watching from outside is way more difficult."

Skipper praises his bowlers

He also had a word of praise for his fast bowlers who have troubled the best of batsmen through the year. "Having a bunch of fast bowlers who can bowl out any opposition anywhere - them taking the attention away from the spinners in India is a huge achievement. "We feel we have it in us to win series overseas, not just the odd game. We are in the process of trying out people, see how they react under pressure. Whether people want to accept it or not, the younger people will have to step up in a few years," the India skipper said.

