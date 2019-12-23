Nicholas Pooran Calls India One Of The Strongest, Says Windies Could Have Won Both Series

After India registered a victory in the series decider against the Caribbean, West Indian Cricketer Nicholas Pooran said that West Indies could have won both the ODI and the T20 series against India. In the post-match conference, Pooran said, "We could have won both ODI and T20I series" and added, "There are better things to come and we will get where we want to get".

'India is one of the strongest teams'

The West Indian player praised India for being one of the strongest teams in the world, he said, "We definitely are building. India is one of the strongest teams in the world and they proved it yet again today. We came here, we showed fight."

Virat Kohli anchored a tricky chase before Shardul Thakur played the most defining cameo of his short career to power India to a series-winning four-wicket victory over the West Indies in the third ODI on Sunday. India's top three, Rohit Sharma (63), K L Rahul (77) and Kohli (85) fired in unison in a 316-run chase but it got slippery in the end when the Indian captain left the scene with 30 required off 23 balls. It was then that Thakur, in the company of a composed Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out), smashed 17 runs off six balls with the help of a six and four off Sheldon Cottrell to seal the issue in his team's favor with eight balls to spare.

This is Men in Blue's tenth consecutive series win over the Windies. After being asked to bat first, West Indies posted a score of 315/5 in the allotted fifty overs. India chased the target of 316 at the loss of six wickets in 48.4 overs. Virat Kohli was awarded the player of the match while Rohit Sharma bagged the player of the series.

