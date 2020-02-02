VIRAL: MS Dhoni Gets Mobbed By Die-hard Fans During A Recent Adventure Trip

MS Dhoni has been out of action for a long time but still, there are fans who are eagerly awaiting his return to the highest level. He has not donned the Indian jersey ever since that heartbreaking run out in the semi-final of World Cup 2019 in July last year. The die-hard fans are curious about what he is up to especially when he makes his presence felt on social media. So it was not at all surprising when the veteran wicket-keeper batsman was mobbed by the fans during a recent adventure trip.

MS Dhoni mobbed by fans during a recent adventure trip

It so happened that MS Dhoni, his better half Sakshi along with their friends and close relatives had gone for a jungle safari recently. As per reports, they had been to Mukkee Range of Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Reports also stated that the former Indian skipper was drawn to the jungle by a recent viral video of two tigers fighting it out over a mate. So when the people who were already present over there got to know that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper is making his way to the area, they wasted little time and went crazy for getting a selfie clicked with MSD.

Soon the jeep was surrounded by the passionate fans due to which the security officials also had to intervene. The video was also posted on social media. Watch it right here.

Doesn't matter which part of the world he travels; he will have plenty of fans at every nook and corner 😎!! #Ashwathama @msdhoni #ThalaDhoni pic.twitter.com/L0A8OMpoao — CSK Zealot 🦁 (@CSK_Zealot) February 1, 2020

Speaking to a cricketing website, Virender Sehwag revealed that MS Dhoni had never conveyed to them directly about the 'slow fielders' claim during the Australia tour and that the had to find out from the press. Sehwag further alleged that Dhoni spoke about it to the press and not at the team meetings and that it was only mentioned that Rohit Sharma would act as an opener according to the rotational policy followed by the team.

Drawing a comparison of the snub with Pant's situation with the team at the moment, Sehwag said that it was wrong if the same thing was happening to Pant. Rishabh Pant has been left out of the Indian side ever since he went down with a concussion and KL Rahul took over additional responsibility as the keeper, excelling with both the bat and the gloves. Pant, who was previously viewed as the successor to MS Dhoni and the side's first-choice wicketkeeper, suddenly finds himself out of the picture, with KL Rahul emerging as the frontrunner to keep his place in the side.

