SL Vs WI: Kieron Pollard Set To Become First Player In History To Feature In 500 T20 Games

Cricket News

The first SL vs WI T20I will see Kieron Pollard become the first-ever cricketer to play 500 T20 games. The all-rounder could also reach the 10000 T20 run-mark.

SL vs WI

Sri Lanka take on West Indies in a two-match T20I series starting on Wednesday. The SL vs WI first T20I will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and will mark a special occasion for West Indies captain Kieron Pollard. The SL vs WI first T20I will be Kieron Pollard’s 500th T20 match and he’ll be the first ever to achieve that feat in cricket.

Also Read: CSK Has Made Me A Better Player, Helped Tackle Difficult Times: MS Dhoni

Kieron Pollard 500th T20: West Indies captain to become the first player to play 500 T20s

Kieron Pollard is set to become the first player to reach the 500 T20s mark when he leads West Indies onto the field in the SL vs WI T20I. Pollard is the only cricketer with more than 7000 runs and 250 wickets in the format and is widely regarded as one of the best T20 players of all time. The West Indian all-rounder has achieved massive success in the T20s and has featured in as many as 23 tournament finals, the most by a player.

Also Read: SL Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All 1st T20I Match Details

Kieron Pollard 500th T20: The West Indian all-rounder's stellar trophy record

Kieron Pollard has played for 17 different T20 sides including the West Indies and has won 13 titles with six of those including the T20 World Cup. The West Indian all-rounder has been a regular feature for Mumbai Indians since 2010 and has made 170 appearances for the team, winning four IPL titles and two Champions League T20s. Kieron Pollard will be a central part of Mumbai Indians' plans for IPL 2020, as the franchise looks to defend their IPL 2019 title. The all-rounder is 34 short of reaching 10000 runs in T20 cricket and will become the second batsman after Chris Gayle to reach the tally. 

Also Read: IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gives Golden Bowling Advice To Piyush Chawla During CSK Training; Watch

Kieron Pollard 500th T20: Where to watch SL vs WI live streaming?

One can watch the SL vs WI live streaming in India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Users can also log in to the Sony Liv to view SL vs WI live streaming. The match commences at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Also Read: Kyle Jamieson Makes New Zealand ODI Squad For Australia

 

