SL Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All 1st T20I Match Details

Sri Lanka will take on West Indies in the first T20I of the two-match series on Wednesday, March 4. The SL vs WI live match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The SL vs WI live match will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). Here are the SL vs WI Dream11 prediction, SL vs WI Dream11 team, SL vs WI match prediction, SL vs WI playing 11 and other match details.

Sri Lanka were dominant in the ODI series as they whitewashed West Indies 3-0. Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews were in brilliant form for the hosts. They would look to carry the same form into the T20I series and win this fixture.

On the other hand, West Indies who lost the ODI series played better than what the result suggests. Except for the second ODI Windies performed extremely well and came mighty close to winning but lost their way at the end. The arrival of Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell have further bolstered the squad. They would look to win the series and avenge their drubbing in the ODIs.

Let's take a look at the squads and SL vs WI Dream11 prediction.

SL vs WI Dream11 prediction: Squads

SL vs WI Dream11 prediction: Sri Lanka Squad

Lasith Malinga (Captain), Kusal Perera (Wicket-keeper), Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.

SL vs WI Dream11 prediction: West Indies Squad

Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Wicket-keeper), Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams

SL vs WI Dream11 prediction: SL vs WI Dream11 team

Here is the SL vs WI Dream11 team as per the SL vs WI Dream11 prediction -

Wicketkeeper: Nicolas Pooran

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Lendl Simmons (Captain), Avishka Fernando (Vice-captain), Kusal Mendis

Bowlers: Lasith Malinga, Isuru Udana, Hayden Walsh

All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dwayne Bravo

SL vs WI Dream11 prediction: SL vs WI match prediction

West Indies start off as favourites to win as per our SL vs WI Dream11 prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our SL vs WI Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. Our SL vs WI Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your SL vs WI live game.

IMAGE COURTESY: WEST INDIES CRICKET TWITTER