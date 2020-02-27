Sri Lanka Vs West Indies: Lanka Post Highest ODI Score Of All Time Without Hitting Any Six

The Sri Lankan cricket team clinched the Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI series on Wednesday when they won the SL vs WI 2nd ODI by a massive margin of 161 runs. This victory can be credited to Avishka Fernando and Kusal Perera's masterclass centuries, which helped the Lankans get to a mammoth 345/8. From the West Indies side, only Shai Hope could get to the fifty-run mark.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: The highest total without a single six hit

Out of the many specialities in Wednesday's Sri Lanka vs West Indies match, one fact that stood out was that Sri Lanka managed to reach 345 without hitting a single six in their 50 overs. This was Sri Lanka's highest total in all Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI matches of all-time and the highest-ever total by any team without a single six being hit. While Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis hit a combined total of 22 fours, neither of their centuries consisted a shot that went over the boundary ropes at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in the Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI match.

Avishka Fernando🔥(127) and Kusal Mendis🔥(119) helps Sri Lanka post a mammoth total of 345/8 .

Targert 346 #SLvWI pic.twitter.com/Jn0ODSDfIM — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 26, 2020

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Dominant win for SL in the SL vs WI 2nd ODI

Their innings, however, proved effective enough as Sri Lanka successfully defended the total with much ease in the SL vs WI 2nd ODI. Led by Wanindu Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan's six combined wickets, the Windies were easy to tame for the Lankans in the SL vs WI 2nd ODI. Kieron Pollard's men fell at just 184 with more than 10 overs available for them to bat. Avishka Fernando was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his 127 at the top of the Sri Lankan batting order.

Fans were delighted with the performance that their team had given on the field in the SL vs WI 2nd ODI.

Arthur's input is visible in SL innings. Lot's of twos and threes with continuous rotation of strike. Something lacked in SL's play since 2014. Good maturity shown by Menda and Avishka. No stupid shot selection and good running btw wickets. 😊 — Sri Lankan Soul (@srilankansoul) February 26, 2020

keep it up lions! yall have the power to do so — changmin day baby ¹²²⁶ (@charmgin) February 27, 2020

The two teams will play the final Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI of the series on March 1 at Kandy.

