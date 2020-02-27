The Debate
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies: Lanka Post Highest ODI Score Of All Time Without Hitting Any Six

Cricket News

Sri Lanka won the Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI series on Wednesday when they trashed Kieron Pollard's West Indies by 161 runs. Here are the highlights.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sri Lanka vs West Indies

The Sri Lankan cricket team clinched the Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI series on Wednesday when they won the SL vs WI 2nd ODI by a massive margin of 161 runs. This victory can be credited to Avishka Fernando and Kusal Perera's masterclass centuries, which helped the Lankans get to a mammoth 345/8. From the West Indies side, only Shai Hope could get to the fifty-run mark.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka vs West Indies live streaming, pitch and weather report, match preview for 1st ODI

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: The highest total without a single six hit

Out of the many specialities in Wednesday's Sri Lanka vs West Indies match, one fact that stood out was that Sri Lanka managed to reach 345 without hitting a single six in their 50 overs. This was Sri Lanka's highest total in all Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI matches of all-time and the highest-ever total by any team without a single six being hit. While Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis hit a combined total of 22 fours, neither of their centuries consisted a shot that went over the boundary ropes at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in the Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI match.

ALSO READ | "As this tournament has progressed, it's been clear we have needed a spark. And there it is...", Read former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardene's take on Avishka Fernando

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Dominant win for SL in the SL vs WI 2nd ODI

Their innings, however, proved effective enough as Sri Lanka successfully defended the total with much ease in the SL vs WI 2nd ODI. Led by Wanindu Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan's six combined wickets, the Windies were easy to tame for the Lankans in the SL vs WI 2nd ODI. Kieron Pollard's men fell at just 184 with more than 10 overs available for them to bat. Avishka Fernando was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his 127 at the top of the Sri Lankan batting order. 

ALSO READ | World Cup 2019: We'll be on the bowling machine to get used to the conditions says Kusal Mendis

Fans were delighted with the performance that their team had given on the field in the SL vs WI 2nd ODI.

The two teams will play the final Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI of the series on March 1 at Kandy. 

Sri Lanka vs West Indies live streaming in India

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies live streaming in India for the 3rd ODI can be watched on Sony LIV. Besides the Sri Lanka vs West Indies live streaming, live scores of the match can be followed on the ICC's official website and social media pages.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis' superbike victory lap ends in disaster, bowler unceremoniously falls

Published:
