SL Vs WI Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview For 1st ODI

The upcoming first SL vs WI live match will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo. The 50-overs fixture between Sri Lanka and West Indies is scheduled for Saturday, February 22 and will start at 9:45 AM IST. Here, we take a look at live streaming details, pitch and weather report for the SL vs WI live match.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Takes INCREDIBLE Boundary Catch To Dismiss Martin Guptill: NZ Vs IND Updates

SL vs WI Head to Head: 1st ODI Preview

The SL vs WI head to head will include three ODIs and two T20Is over the course of 20 days in the country. The tour began with a couple of practise games between West Indies and Sri Lanka Board President's XI. The venues for the first two ODIs are Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium. While the venue for the third ODI and the two T20Is is Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

SL vs WI Head to head: Squad Updates

SL vs WI Live Match: Sri Lanka Squad

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara.

SL vs WI Live Match: West Indies Squad

Kieron Pollard (C), Sunil Ambris, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Comprehensive Match Preview

SL vs WI live telecast in India of the 1st ODI and SL vs WI live streaming

The SL vs WI live telecast in India is scheduled to start at 9:45 AM IST and will be played on Saturday, February 22 on the Sony Sports Network. THE SL vs WI live streaming will be held on Sony LIV. For all SL vs WI live match scores, updates and highlights, log onto Sri Lanka Cricket and West Indies Cricket's official websites and social media pages.

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: Dean Jones Leaves Fans In Splits After Roasting New Zealand On Twitter

SL vs WI Live Streaming 1st ODI: Weather Report

The weather condition in Colombo suggests possible rainfall during match time. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to pour in throughout the day, resulting in interruptions according to Accuweather.

SL vs WI Live Streaming 1st ODI: Pitch Report

The pitch will generally favour the spinners. Expect the ball to grip and turn from the word 'go'. While batting first, 210 can prove to be an ideal and defendable score. Due to possibility of rain interruptions, the captain winning the toss coudld look to bat first.

#SLvWI: Sri Lanka Presidents XI posts a total of 276/8 from their allotted 50 overs versus our #MenInMaroon, in our second warm-up match of the tour. Our chase begins with Brandon King and Shai Hope at the crease! #ItsOurGame 🌴🏏 pic.twitter.com/yXrb3R0PiF — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 20, 2020

Also Read | SA Vs ENG: Temba Bavuma Calls For Fair Judgement Of South African Cricket's Transformation