Netizens Praise Rishabh Pant As He Rises To The Occasion And Slams Maiden ODI 50

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Sunday notched up his maiden ODI half-century in the first ODI against West Indies at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Pant who has been under the radar for quite a while owing to his series of low-scoring performances, stepped up on the occasion as India lost its openers early in the game after being asked to bat first by the visitors.

Pant came in to bat after India lost its top three and scored his half-century off 49 deliveries while stitching an essential 100 runs partnership with Delhi Capitals teammate Shreyas Iyer to steady India's innings. The Delhi-lad, however, failed to convert his half-century to century as he lost his wicket to Pollard after scoring 71.

READ | Mumbai Lad Shivam Dube Makes ODI Debut Against West Indies At Chepauk In Chennai

Netizens hail Rishabh Pant

Soon after Pant's innings, netizens hailed the wicketkeeper for scoring runs when the team needed it the most as Captain Kohli departed early and so did KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also hailed the Delhi-lad's performance and said that it was one of Pant's better innings that he had seen. Here are some of the reactions:

One of the better innings I have seen from Rishabh Pant. Seems restrained and yet is better than run a ball. Hopefully this partnership with Iyer is a peep into the future of India's middle order batting. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 15, 2019

READ | Mark Boucher Reveals He Might Pursue De Villiers To Make Comeback For T20 World Cup

READ | Brendon McCullum, Mark Waugh & Michael Vaughan Engage In Twitter War Over The Best Side

Virat Kohli dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell

Virat Kohli had come out to bat in the seventh over after the dismissal of opener KL Rahul. On the final delivery of that over, Cottrelbowled a slower length delivery outside the off-stump and the Indian skipper attempted to work the ball towards the third man.

However, the ball took the inside edge and his stumps were shattered. The Windies players celebrated as they had got rid off the player who had troubled them on a couple of occasions during this tour. Even the big pacer carried out his signature style salute which he does after picking up a wicket. Meanwhile, there was a pin drop silence at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as the Men In Blue lost two wickets in an over and Kohli walked back for a run-a-ball four. This was also the second time that he was dismissed by the left-arm Caribbean speedster.

READ | Won't Force Players To Tour Pakistan, Says BCB President Nazmul Hassan