Smith Gives Befitting Response To Chappell, Says He Tries To Help Paine As Much As He Can

World number one Test batsman Steve Smith has broken his silence on the allegations made by former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell that the former had attempted to move a fielder while Paine was next to him. Australia won the second Test against Pakistan in an emphatic fashion, sealing the two-match series with an innings and 56 runs win in the pink ball Test at Adelaide. Chappell, while speaking on air during a broadcast, has said that he did not like to see Smith moving fielders for Paine and that he had seen him do so during the 2nd Test. Smith broke his silence on Chappell's allegations and gave him a befitting response to justify his actions.

READ | Kerala Wins National Cricket Championship For The Disabled

Steve Smith justifies his actions

Speaking to an Australian news channel, Smith said that he was only trying to help Paine and that he believed that the skipper was doing a terrific job. "I only try and help Tim as much as I can," Smith told 9News. "'He's doing a terrific job, but I give him suggestions and things like that," Smith added. 'I only want the team to do well. I'm certainly not undermining him'. Smith had given up the captaincy after he was caught for ball-tampering in South Africa following which he was banned. Post his return to international cricket, Smith has been in phenomenal form but has not spoken about wanting to lead the side again although former cricketers and members of the board have expressed varied opinions on the same.

READ | Virat Kohli And Co. Have Fun Flight To Hyderabad Ahead Of The First T20 Against Windies

Ian Chappell hits out at Smith

"I tell you what I don't like to see, Steve Smith is moving a few fieldsmen around, Chappell told 'Macquarie Sports Radio'.

"He did have a chat with Tim Paine, trying to talk Tim Paine into moving a fielder on the off-side, but I'm not sure Tim Paine moved him as far as Steve Smith wanted. Steve Smith started moving him, I hate to see that," he added.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar Extends Birthday Wishes To Indian Women's Cricket Captain Mithali Raj

Australia leave out Cameron Bancroft for NZ Test

Australia made just one change to their squad as they left spare batsman Cameron Bancroft out of the squad announced for the three-match Test series against New Zealand. Pacers James Pattinson and Michael Neser were named in the squad as reserve bowlers while the rest of the side remains unchanged from the previous series. Australia completed a clinical win against Pakistan in the second Test on Monday by an innings and 48 runs to clinch the Test series. With David Warner and Steve Smith in prime form after their return from their ban, Australia will look to continue dominating their summer at home as they face an in-form New Zealand, who have just completed a series win against England.

READ | We Are Underdogs Against India, But Then Anything Is Possible: Kieron Pollard