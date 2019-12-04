Sachin Tendulkar Extends Birthday Wishes To Indian Women's Cricket Captain Mithali Raj

ICC Hall of fame and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter and penned his heartiest wishes for cricketer Mithali Raj on her 37th birthday on December 3. Tendulkar posted a picture himself with Mithali Raj and wished her good luck for the upcoming tournaments.

Wishing you a very happy birthday, @M_Raj03!

All the best for future tournaments and keep bringing laurels to our nation. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/LMk1yQaCoe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 3, 2019

Mithali Raj's career so far

Mithali Raj is one of the most diligent servants of Indian cricket. She has played a vital role in the rise of the women's game in a country that has, for long, been obsessed over their male counterparts. From shutting down gender-biased reporters to disapproving comparisons between male and female cricketers, the Indian captain Mithali Raj (in Tests & ODIs) has helped her teammates in carving their own niche in the sport.

The ICC tweeted some of her stats and records as they wished the ace cricketer.

🔹 308 international appearances

🔹 9,915 runs

🔹 Leading WODI run-scorer

🔹 First woman to play 200 ODIs



She led her side to the final of Women's @cricketworldcup in 2005 and 2017.



Happy birthday to India star batter, @M_Raj03! pic.twitter.com/96g7af44yX — ICC (@ICC) December 3, 2019

READ: Sachin Tendulkar exposes fake handle of son Arjun, asks Twitter to act against imposter

READ: Tovino Thomas' fanboy moment with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is super relatable

Taapsee Pannu to feature in Mithali Raj biopic

Actor Taapsee Pannu is set to star in Shabaash Mithu, a film on Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Shabaash Mithu will be backed by Viacom18 Studios and directed by Rahul Dholakia. Taapsee said she is honoured to play the role and has already started feeling the pressure of stepping in Mithali's shoes.

"I don't think I want to trade this place with anyone else right now. She has always been brave and strong to back truth and her idols, and that is the connect I feel with her. The way she changed the way women's cricket is perceived and seen in India is truly a story worth telling," the actor said in a statement.

READ: Sachin, Laxman set to return to CAC: Sources

READ: Sachin Tendulkar exposes fake accounts impersonating Sara Tendulkar; Twitter users react