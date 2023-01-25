'So Who's Going To..': Rajasthan Royals Posts Emotional Tweet After Missing Out On WPL Bid

Franchises from five cities will participate in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League. The cities which will participate in the inaugural season include Ahmedabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Today, BCCI sold the ownership rights of these franchises to 5 different companies at a total bid of Rs 4,699.99 crore.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the news with a tweet stating that the bidding for the teams taking part in the inaugural season of WPL has broken all records that were set by the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League 2008.

'Today is a historic day'

“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bid for the teams of the inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we have secured Rs 4669.99 crore in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women’s cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sporting fraternity," Shah said.

Before the bidding process, BCCI had selected 10 home-based cities that could be a part of the bidding process for the Women's Premier League. The cities included Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Indore, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Dharamshala.

The team which got the highest bid was Ahmedabad which was bought by Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd at Rs 1,289 crore. The second highest bid was made by the company Indiawin Play which is the parent company which owns the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians bought the Mumbai franchise for Rs 912.99 crore.

The Bengaluru franchise was bought by Royal Challengers Sports at Rs 901 crore whereas the Delhi team was bought by the JSW group at Rs 810 crore. The Lucknow franchise was sold to Capri Global Holding Pvt. Ltd at a price of Rs 757 crore.

Amongst all this IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals tweets a sad emotional message on Twitter as they were not able to buy one of the five IPL teams. The franchise wanted to buy a team but at last, they were not able to make it to the final five.

'So who’s going to wear pink?'

“So who’s going to wear pink? There won’t be a Royals team in the Women’s IPL right now, but we’re thrilled to finally see it come alive. Cheering for all five teams from the other side," Rajasthan Royals tweeted.