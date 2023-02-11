'Someone At The Stadium Called Me...': R Ashwin Wants 'small Correction', Tweet Goes Viral

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday after India’s massive victory over Australia in the first Test match and made an interesting revelation. The star cricketer corrected a fan, who called him “Anna bhaiya”, during the match at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The tweet quickly went viral among Indian cricket fans after starred in the win by an innings and 132 runs against Australia.

“Someone at the stadium called me Anna Bhaiya today. Anna and Bhaiya are one and the same ( big brother ). I am extremely grateful for the love I receive but this one small correction would help,” Ashwin wrote. It is pertinent to mention that Ashwin played a major role in India’s charge to win the match on Day 3 itself.

Someone at the stadium called me Anna Bhaiya today🤔🤔. Anna and Bhaiya are one and the same ( big brother ) . I am extremely grateful for the love I receive but this one small correction would help😂😂🙏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 11, 2023

R Ashwin registers a fifer to hand India a victory

While Australia trailed behind India by 223 runs in the third innings, they were dismantled by the heroic bowling effort of Ashwin. The 36-year-old all-rounder registered a five-wicket haul in the innings, which included wickets of Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, and Alex Carey. He returned with the figures of 5/37 in 12 overs as Australia was bowled out on the score of 91 runs.

Earlier in the first innings, Ashwin contributed with three wickets as Jadeja took a fifer. In the process, he became the second-fastest bowler in the world to register 450 wickets in Test cricket. He surpassed Indian great Anil Kumble to achieve the milestone, while Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan sits at the top of the list.

What else happened in India vs Australia 1st Test match?

Australia was restricted to the score of 177 runs by India after Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. In the second innings, Ashwin came in as a night watchman on Day 1, following the dismissal of KL Rahul. He then ensured India doesn’t lose any more wickets heading into Day 2.

He went on to score 23 valuable runs in 62 balls, before getting dismissed. India registered a massive total of 400 runs in the second innings, courtesy of Rohit Sharma’s century. All-rounders Jadeja and Axar Patel also contributed with knocks of 70 runs and 84 runs.