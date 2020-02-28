Cricketer Soumya Sarkar Left Red-faced After Theft Incident At His Marriage Ceremony

Bangladeshi cricketer Soumya Sarkar got married to Puja Debnath on Wednesday. In fact, the all-rounder had also missed the recently concluded one-off Test match against Zimbabwe where Bangladesh ended up registering a comprehensive win by an innings and 106 runs. However, the occasion turned out to be an embarrassing experience after a theft had taken place.

READ: Sourav Ganguly confirms India and Pak's participation in Asia Cup, to be held in Dubai

READ: I'm not going to show all my tricks in IPL: Tom Curran

An unpleasant experience for Soumya Sarkar

Soumya Sarkar's wedding ceremony had taken place in Khulna Club but what should have been a memorable occasion turned out to be a forgettable as well as an embarrassing one of the opening batsman and his family. As per reports, seven mobile phones of the bridegroom’s party were stolen out of which one of them had belonged to the all-rounder's father. Even though the thieves were caught, they got aggressive and attacked Sarkar's family and relatives. The media persons were refrained from recording the incident. After some time, the police arrived on the scene after which not only things were normalized as well as the gadgets were recovered but the ceremony also went on smoothly.

Soumya Sarkar's cricketing career

Soumya Sarkar has represented Bangladesh 15 Tests, 55 ODIs and 43 T20Is ever since he started playing cricket at the highest level since 2014. He was a part of the Bangladesh squad that reached the quarterfinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, and two consecutive Asia Cup finals in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

READ: McGrath makes shocking claims about receiving 'death threats' after picking Sachin's scalp

WATCH: 'Turbo Touch': India's new practice drill ahead of the must-win 2nd Test is a special one