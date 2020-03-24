Sourav Ganguly Amazed At Empty Kolkata Streets For The 1st Time Post West Bengal Lockdown

The whole country is currently under lockdown following the rising issue of coronavirus. The coronavirus has not only brought the sporting world to a standstill but also affected the lives of people bringing their daily routine to a halt. Just like other cities in the country, Kolkata was also locked down on Tuesday due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. Current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter and shared his thought over the Kolkata lockdown scenario.

Kolkata lockdown amid coronavirus case

Following the Kolkata lockdown, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked people to stay safe. In her tweet, she wrote that the West Bengal Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure safety and precautions for its citizens in combating COVID-19 efficiently. At this critical juncture, it is only collective efforts & public cooperation which can help fight this menace

Sourav Ganguly tweet over Kolkata lockdown

The West Bengal government on Sunday announced a partial lockdown from 5 pm on Monday till March 27 midnight, in an attempt to arrest the spread of the disease. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, took to Twitter to express his extreme sadness of the situation as the city looked totally deserted with no one on the streets. Sourav Ganguly in his tweet wrote

Never thought would see my city like this .. stay safe .. this will change soon for the better ...love and affection to all .. pic.twitter.com/hrcW8CYxqn — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 24, 2020

Sourav Ganguly on BCCI verdict over IPL 2020 due to coronavirus

While the IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15 from its original date of March 29 due to coronavirus, an unnamed BCCI official has said that IPL 2020 will successfully go ahead if it can start in the first week of May 2020. Earlier Sourav Ganguly following IPL 2020 postponed had said that BCCI priority is safety so the BCCI postponed the game. Sourav Ganguly also said that nobody has a choice, even the BCCI does not have a choice.

