Sourav Ganguly And Ricky Ponting Watch IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI Together: DC Share Video - WATCH

Ahead of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League wherein every franchise has started their preparations for the upcoming tournament, Delhi Capitals' Director of cricket and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was seen watching the third ODI match between India and Australia with head coach and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting.

Delhi Capitals in a video shared on their Twitter handle wrote, "All eyes on the decider". In the video, Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly can be seen enjoying the match ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2023.

Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting watch India vs Australia series decider; Watch

Ganguly and Ponting have played a lot of cricket with each other and apart from being competitors on the field, they are very good friends off the field. Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting have been working with the Delhi Capitals for a long time now and their main focus will be to make the Capitals champions of the Indian Premier League for the first time.

Coming back to the Delhi Capitals, they have been performing well since the 2019 season of the tournament and made it to the playoffs except for the 2022 edition of the tournament. The Capitals also played the finals against the Mumbai Indians in 2020 but were not able to lift the trophy.

Capitals will miss their frontline captain Rishabh Pant who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and also will be seen playing under the leadership of David Warner for the first time after his inclusion in the team in the year 2022.

If we take a brief look at the third ODI that was been played between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai so the hosts were not able to win the decider and fell short by 21 runs. The Aussies took the three-match ODI series by a margin of 2-1 and also became the number-one ranked ODI team.

The series also featured key Australian players who will also feature in the IPL 2023 and their good performances in the ODI series will also benefit the franchises they will be playing for in the IPL.