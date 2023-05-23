Sourav Ganguly Appointed Tourism Amb. Of Tripura, CM Calls It 'matter Of Great Pride'

Former India cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has been named the new tourism brand ambassador of Tripura. Manik Saha, the Chief Minister of the north-eastern state, took to his official social media handles to announce the news. Saha dubbed Ganguly's appointment as tourism ambassador of Tripura "a matter of great pride."

Saha, in one of his posts on Twitter, said he is confident that Ganguly's participation will provide a huge boost to the tourism sector in Tripura. This comes just hours after Tripura Tourism Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury met Sourav Ganguly at the latter's residence in Kolkata on Tuesday.

"It's a matter of great pride that former captain of the Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly has accepted our proposal to be the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism. I am confident that Sourav Ganguly's participation will definitely give an impetus to the state's tourism sector," Tripura CM Manik Saha said in his post.

Sourav Ganguly's career highlight

After retiring from all forms of the game in 2012, Ganguly took up several jobs in cricket administration. He served as the 16th President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) before moving up to become the chief of the country's apex cricketing body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Ganguly was the 35th President of the BCCI from October 2019 to October 2022. He was replaced for the top post by former India all-rounder Roger Binny.

Ganguly, popularly known as "Dada," had a remarkable career in international cricket, representing India from 1992 to 2008. He had several notable achievements and career highlights throughout his playing days. Ganguly was a highly accomplished batsman known for his elegant stroke play and ability to score runs consistently.

Ganguly amassed over 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and more than 7,000 runs in Test matches. He holds numerous records, including being the fastest player to reach 9,000 runs in ODIs at that time.

