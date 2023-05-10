'It seems he bats on a computer': Sourav Ganguly names 'the best T20 player in the world'

Mumbai Indians were able to get past Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 54 of the Indian Premier League 2023 by six wickets and it was Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav who anchored the team's chase and won the match. Surya played an explosive inning of 83 runs off just 35 balls in the MI vs RCB IPL 2023 match and looked in sublime touch while batting. Former Indian cricket and former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly also heaped praise for the Indian batsman and wrote a special message o Twitter.

"Surya Kumar Yadav the best T20 player in the world .. it seems he bats on a computer", Sourav Ganguly said on his Twitter handle. Suryakumar Yadav had not been going through good form at the start of the tournament but the MI batsman has scored four half-centuries in the last six innings.

Sourav Ganguly praises Suryakumar Yadav

Surya Kumar yadav the best T20 player in the world .. it seems he bats on a computer .. @surya_14kumar @mipaltan — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 9, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav is also the number one ranked batsman in the ICC Men's Players T20I Rankings and has had a phenomenal 2022 for the Indian cricket team in the T20I format. Surya was also Team India's highest run scorer in the shortest format in 2022 and also played a few excellent innings for the team on overseas tours.

READ: CSK vs DC Today IPL Match Live Score

Coming back to the MI vs RCB IPL 2023 match, batting first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a score of 199/6 wherein after the poor start, skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell tried to balance the team's innings by adding up 120 runs off 62 balls for the third wicket. Faf and Maxwell played innings of 65 and 68 runs respectively and as soon as they got dismissed no other batsman was able to stay at the crease for long and the team ended their first innings 20 to 30 runs short.

Chasing the target, Mumbai Indians started off well as openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan did a fifty-run partnership, however, Rohit was not able to contribute much and was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga for seven. Ishan also was removed for 42 and from here Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav anchored the MI chase and added up 140 runs in 66 balls. The partnership resulted took Mumbai to the doors of victory by six wickets in just 16.3 overs.