Sourav Ganguly Calls Delhi Capitals 'my Team' After IPL Team's 'Dadagiri Is Constant' Wish

With BCCI President Sourav Ganguly turning 48 on Wednesday, Sourav Ganguly birthday wishes have been pouring in for the former Indian captain on social media. Delhi Capitals, the IPL team of which Sourav Ganguly has been a mentor in the past, took to social media to share several Sourav Ganguly birthday messages. The BCCI President has even replied to the wish by Delhi Capitals, saying that he misses 'his team'.

IPL 2020 franchise Delhi Capitals make Sourav Ganguly birthday wish

Delhi Capitals took to social media platforms to make their Sourav Ganguly birthday wishes. In the first message on Instagram, the team shared a “Happy Birthday Dada” poster. The caption on the post wished Sourav Ganguly a happy birthday, saying that decades change, but “Dadagiri” remains constant. The caption was in reference to Sourav Ganguly’s famous nickname of “Dada”. The post also referred to Sourav Ganguly’s time as the mentor of Delhi Capitals, saying that while the roles may change, the pursuit of excellence remains constant.

The BCCI President even replied to the Sourav Ganguly birthday wish, thanking Delhi Capitals and saying that he misses his team. The interaction shows the strong relationship between Sourav Ganguly and Delhi Capitals, with the former Indian cricketer having served as the official advisor of Delhi Capitals in the 2019 season. However, the former Indian captain stepped down from the role after the Ganguly BCCI President news was confirmed and therefore Ganguly wouldn’t be taking up the role in IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals shares favourite Sourav Ganguly memories on his birthday

In another post made by Delhi Capitals on social media, the team shared a video montage of the various moments Sourav Ganguly shared with the team during IPL 2019. The post included several images of Sourav Ganguly conversing with the Delhi Capitals players, celebrating victories as well as assessing the pitch conditions, amongst other instances. Delhi Capitals also said that having Sourav Ganguly as their mentor was a sight to behold and that they’ll be opening up a treasure chest of his memories as part of the Sourav Ganguly birthday celebrations. Delhi Capitals also asked fans to send in their favourite Sourav Ganguly memories.

Several fans reacted to the Sourav Ganguly birthday posts made by the Delhi Capitals, thanking the former cricketer for guiding the young team to the playoffs last season. Fans also said that Ganguly played an important role in nourishing young players who were part of the team. Fans also requested for more Sourav Ganguly birthday wishes from the team.

After the Ganguly BCCI President post was confirmed last year, Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra had said that the team will miss Ganguly’s mentorship. The CEO praised the former captain’s intelligence and sharp administration skills. He also said that Ganguly played an important role in motivating the team and served as an inspiration for the players.

Image Courtesy: iplt20.com