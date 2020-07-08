Sourav Ganguly Reveals Favourite Century He Has Scored For India And The Reason For It

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly turned 48 on Wednesday. Ganguly is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the country. The southpaw brought about a revolution in the Indian team and changed the way the game was played with his aggressive captaincy. Sourav Ganguly also captained India and reorganised the team after the match-fixing scandal in the 2000s and build a fearless brand of Indian cricket which transformed Indian cricket.

In his Test career, if Sourav Ganguly stats are looked upon, he scored 7,212 runs in 113 Tests at an average of 42.2. He also scored 16 centuries and 35 fifties in the process. The unique fact about these Sourav Ganguly stats is that India never lost a game when Ganguly scored a ton. Sourav Ganguly was present on a talk show Breakfast with Champions where he was asked about his own favourite batting performance for India.

Sourav Ganguly picked his maiden Test ton on debut at Lord's in 1996 as his favourite performance of his. It was in the same match that Rahul Dravid also made his debut and scored 95 as well. Ganguly said that his century was extremely important for him because it made him believe that he can play at the top level and also assured him that he deserved to be there. Sourav Ganguly further said that there are so many critics out there who are ready to criticize you since cricket is a huge game. He added that his first ton sent a message to all those critics that he is not out of place entirely.

Sourav Ganguly had made his ODI debut way back in 1991-92 tri-series in Australia in a match against the West Indies. After a couple of unsuccessful outings, he was dropped from the team until his fateful debut in Test cricket against England at Lord's. Sourav Ganguly was making a comeback into the India team after 4 years and was eager to make his mark in international cricket. He scored a stunning 131 at Lord’s and helped India draw the Test match, but the series was lost 0-1, as the visitors had lost the first Test at Birmingham by 8 wickets.

IMAGE COURTESY: KKR TWITTER