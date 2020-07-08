Sourav Ganguly Claims Captaining India Was 'harder' Than Joyous BCCI President Stint

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday. The current BCCI President is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the country. The southpaw brought about a revolution in the Indian team and changed the way the game was played with his aggressive captaincy.

Now, Sourav Ganguly is at the helm of the BCCI's affairs since October 2019. Sourav Ganguly's stint has led to a lot of rapid changes in Indian cricket. Within a month of him taking up the top job, India played its first-ever Day-Night Test and multiple agendas for the advancement of Indian cricket followed. Sourav Ganguly, who is known for his ability to lead, opened up on the difference between being the captain of the Indian cricket team and being the BCCI President.

While speaking to Sportskeeda, Sourav Ganguly revealed that captaining India on the field is way tougher than being the BCCI President. He added that leading BCCI was absolutely fine and in fact, a joy. Sourav Ganguly reckoned that being at the helm of the BCCI has been a great experience. However, he said that it has been a lot of honorary work.

On being asked about how he manages the time between work and family, Sourav Ganguly said that he just keeps working. He added that he has told his family that he doesn't know how long this will last, maybe 9 months or 3 years. He even told his family that he might not get such an opportunity again but he wants to keep doing it. Sourav Ganguly also said that it's an honorary job and he has to earn his living so he also keeps doing his television work and endorsements side-by-side.

In his Test career, if Sourav Ganguly stats are looked upon, he scored 7,212 runs in 113 Tests at an average of 42.2. He also scored 16 centuries and 35 fifties in the process. The unique fact about these Sourav Ganguly stats is that India never lost a game when Ganguly scored a ton. Sourav Ganguly was present on a talk show Breakfast with Champions where he was asked about his own favourite batting performance for India.

Sourav Ganguly picked his maiden Test ton on debut at Lord's in 1996 as his favourite performance of his. It was in the same match that Rahul Dravid also made his debut and scored 95 as well. Ganguly said that his century was extremely important for him because it made him believe that he can play at the top level and also assured him that he deserved to be there. Sourav Ganguly further said that there are so many critics out there who are ready to criticize you since cricket is a huge game. He added that his first ton sent a message to all those critics that he is not out of place entirely.

In his Test career, if Sourav Ganguly stats are looked upon, he scored 7,212 runs in 113 Tests at an average of 42.2. He also scored 16 centuries and 35 fifties in the process. Sourav Ganguly stats in ODI's are staggering. In ODIs, Ganguly stats read 11,363 runs from 311 ODIs with 22 centuries. Ganguly is still India’s third-highest run and century scorer in ODIs behind Sachin Tendulkar and current captain Virat Kohli

