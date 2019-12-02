Sourav Ganguly Confirms Additional Umpire To Monitor No-balls In IPL 2020

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly began his stint as BCCI President on a high note. Ganguly pulled all strings to ensure that India recently hosted its first-ever Day-Night Test match in the country. The Test turned out to be a huge success among crowds as all three days of the game attracted packed seats at the Eden Gardens. During the Board’s Annual General Meeting last Sunday, Sourav Ganguly discussed more burning topics on how to further improve the game in the country.

Sourav Ganguly bats for no-ball umpires in IPL and Day-Night Test matches

Among the many topics addressed this past Sunday, Sourav Ganguly discussed extensively about having an additional umpire to monitor no-balls in the upcoming IPL. There have been quite a few instances of umpires failing to spot front-foot no-balls in the previous editions. Incidentally, the move of having an additional umpire comes on the backdrop of the recently concluded Test series in Australia. During the first Test, umpires failed to spot as many as 21 no-balls on Day 3 at The Gabba.

Sourav Ganguly also stressed about having more Day-Night Test matches in the country. The second Test against Bangladesh was a huge success among fans and broadcasters alike which prompted former skipper to bat for more Pink-Ball contests.

Meanwhile, team India will continue their international home season with an upcoming series against West Indies. West Indies are scheduled to tour India in December and will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The series will begin with the first of three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

