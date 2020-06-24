Harbhajan Singh Follows Yuvraj Singh With Gender-swap Post, Sourav Ganguly Has Epic Reply

The 'Gender-Swap' challenge trend is becoming a hit with celebrities and cricketers all trying their hand at the new viral challenge. Recently, Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared an edited photo of opening batsman Rohit Sharma, which is imaginary in terms of how would have looked like a woman instead of a man.

Yuvraj Singh also shared a picture in which he has transformed the entire cricket team into women. He asked fans to choose their 'girlfriend'. After Yuvraj Singh, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also tried his hand at the 'Gender Swap' challenge and shared an image of a set of gender-swapped photos of his old teammates, who were all mainstays of the team in the early 2000s.

Harbhajan Singh shares Gender Swap photo featuring Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar

The image shared by Harbhajan Singh on Instagram features the cricketer himself, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and Gautam Gambhir. Sourav Ganguly was quick to respond comically to the image saying that he likes the middle one with flashy glasses while referring to the gender-swapped image of himself.

Harbhajan Singh credits Sourav Ganguly for reviving his career

Harbhajan Singh, while talking to Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show ‘Aakash Vani’, said that Sourav Ganguly played a huge role in his career when things were not in his favour. He said that he was once at a stage in life where he didn’t know who was with him and who was not. Because people on his face were saying that they are with him, but many of them were not actually with him at the time. However, at the time, Sourav Ganguly backed him.

Harbhajan Singh also said that if Sourav Ganguly was not the captain at the time, he doesn't know if any other captain could have backed him as much. The veteran off-spinner made his debut under Mohammad Azharuddinwent onto cement his place in Team India. Apart from Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh also played under Rahul Dravid and then went on to be a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup-winning campaigns under his current CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

(IMAGE: HARBHAJAN SINGH / INSTAGRAM)