Sourav Ganguly Credits Ex-teammate As Big Reason Behind Success Of Dream11 IPL 2020

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season concluded on November 10 with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai successfully defending their title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium against Delhi. The tournament, spanning 60 matches across 52 action-packed days, witnessed record viewership, according to Star India Sports Head, Sanjog Gupta. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President believes one of his ex-teammates was the reason behind the roaring success of Dream11 IPL 2020.

Sourav Ganguly credits Virender Sehwag’s Viru ki Baithak for Dream11 IPL 2020 success

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag ran his own social media show titled 'Viru ki Baithak' up until recently where he gave his take on the daily happenings of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season. The dashing former Indian opening batsmen maintained his trademark humour through the same as his videos were found to be entertaining and well-received by fans. His former skipper Sourav Ganguly even believes that his show was one of the reasons why Dream11 IPL 2020 received high ratings this year.

On Saturday, November 21, Virender Sehwag took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself with an uproarious caption. The post caught the attention of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who praised his ex-teammate by writing “looking fit and handsome” in the comments section. Ganguly later credited the ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ for his highly-successful ‘Viru ki Baithak’ which kept fans entertained with his pre and post-match analysis.

Sourav Ganguly comments on Virender Sehwag’s latest post

IPL 2020 winners: Rohit Sharma and co repeat 2019’s success

On November 10, table-toppers Mumbai defeated Delhi by five wickets in a one-sided final. Chasing Delhi’s 156-7, the Mumbai batsmen achieved the same with eight balls to spare. Winning captain Rohit Sharma top-scored for his side by scoring an imperial 68 from just 51 balls. However, Mumbai’s New Zealand import Trent Boult was adjudged as Player of the Match for his match-winning spell of 3-30.

With their successful UAE conquest, Rohit Sharma also won his fifth Dream11 IPL title as captain, thus extending his dominant run as Mumbai skipper in the high-profile tournament. Here is a look at Mumbai players celebrating their successful title-defence campaign.

IPL 2020 winners: Mumbai players celebrate win, watch video

Image source: IPLT20.com

