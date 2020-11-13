Virender Sehwag Calls Glenn Maxwell '10 Crore Cheerleader' After Flop Dream11 IPL: Watch

Mumbai defeated Delhi by five wickets on November 10 in the final of the recently-concluded Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season to bag their second title in succession and fifth overall for their trophy cabinet. As was the case throughout the tournament, ex-Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag continues to give his insights about the events that transpired in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Through his most recent episode of ‘Viru Ki Baithak’, the former Indian opening batsman hilariously took at a dig at his ex-Punjab teammate Glenn Maxwell for his lacklustre outing this season.

On Thursday, November 12, Virender Sehwag took to his social media accounts to give his ‘Players Ka Review’ on the basis of their performances in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season. The ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ picked out five big-ticket players who did not enjoyed their best IPL campaign. While Sehwag named Punjab’s Glenn Maxwell, Bangalore’s Aaron Finch and Dale Steyn, Chennai’s Shane Watson and Kolkata’s Andre Russell as some of the misses of the season, he comically trolled Maxwell because of his ‘million-dollar status’ at the auction.

Virender Sehwag described Glenn Maxwell as a “10 crore cheerleader” who just enjoyed a “highly-paid vacation” at the UAE. He said, Maxwell’s purchase proved costly for Punjab. According to him, the Australian all-rounder has been already having some quite Dream11 IPL seasons for the past few years, but he reached his personal worst this time around.

Glenn Maxwell IPL 2020 price and stats this season

Glenn Maxwell played 13 out of the 14 league matches Punjab played this season. The big-hitting all-rounder managed to aggregate only 108 runs at an average of 15.42 at a lowly strike-rate of 101.88. Moreover, with his right-arm off-spin, the cricketer nabbed only three wickets at an expensive average of 56.33.

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction in December 2019, the 32-year-old became one of the nine new cricketers to be purchased by the franchise. As per the signing, the Glenn Maxwell IPL 2020 price was ₹10.75 crore (US$1.5 million), thus making him Punjab’s second most expensive player after captain KL Rahul.

