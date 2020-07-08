Sourav Ganguly Discloses Favourite 'cheat Meal' And Diet Since Becoming BCCI President

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday. Ganguly is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the country. The southpaw who hung his boots from the game over a decade ago has still managed to keep himself fit. Sourav Ganguly has made sure that he stays in shape even after retirement through his diet and exercise.

Sourav Ganguly birthday: BCCI President reveals what his cheat meal is like

However, Sourav Ganguly indulges himself in cheat meals once a week which was recently revealed by him. While speaking to Sportskeeda, Sourav Ganguly said that his cheat day food is biryani. Sourav Ganguly revealed that he looks after his diet for six days a week but once a week he eats anything and everything which keeps him going for the rest of the week.

Sourav Ganguly mentioned that his cheat meals include biryani, samosas, jalebis etc. He added his relaxed day is Sunday but if his daughter Sana is at home then, he used that day as a cheat day so that they could eat together and spend some time together. But once he is out for work, he looks after his diet.

Sourav Ganguly revealed that he doesn't eat carbs and sugar at all. Sourav Ganguly said he has completely stopped eating biscuits. He added that for 45 years of his life he used to wake up in the morning every day and eat biscuits by dipping it into the tea but for the last nine months, he had completely stopped it.

Sourav Ganguly birthday: BCCI President recalls security breach in Pakistan

There has also been an instance when Sourav Ganguly's love for food has landed him in trouble. In his autobiography A Century is Not Enough, Sourav Ganguly had opened up on how he managed to successfully slip through his security detail one night from the team hotel to enjoy the local cuisine in Pakistan despite heavy security arrangements. The BCCI President had also spoken about the incident in several interviews after that as well.

Sourav Ganguly went down the memory lane and reminisced about the times when he used to slip out to have kebabs on the streets of Pakistan. Sourav Ganguly stated that the security given to the Indian team was really tight, so he had to formulate a secret plan to go out and have food. However, his plan had to be cut short after he was caught by a prominent Indian journalist, who was also a dear friend to him and was heard by passers-by that it was indeed the current BCCI President, who was on the street eating kebabs.

Subsequently, Sourav Ganguly was immediately recognized by Pakistani people, which made him run out of there back to the hotel with his group of people, despite wearing a cap and a handkerchief to hide his face. Much to his surprise again, Sourav Ganguly was then called up in his hotel room directly by the then Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, who sternly asked him to let him directly know about requiring extra security for going out of the hotel rather than being involved in a security breach. Musharraf suggested the cricketer to rather keep away from these adventures, although he was pleased that Ganguly wanted to enjoy Pakistan's delights and hospitality.

IMAGE COURTESY: SOURAV GANGULY TWITTER