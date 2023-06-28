Sourav Ganguly makes huge World Cup statement about Kohli and Rohit; 'I only believe in..'

With the schedule announcement of the ICC World Cup 2023, the final phase before the start of the eminent tournament has begun. Team India will enter the grind as one of the favorites and would be looking to end the hoodoo of semi-final finishes and ultimately capture the glory that has remained elusive since 2013. As the transition in Team India is knocking on doors, the pertinence of the forthcoming world cup becomes manifold.

3 things you need to know:

The ICC World Cup 2023 schedule has been announced

The World Cup will start from October 5, 2023

The upcoming world cup could be the last of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

End of the road for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the formidable forces, who took the onus onto their shoulders when the team was undergoing changes. The duo has consistently delivered in every format of the game over the years, yet, could not satiate the yearning of achieving something monumental since taking over the leadership helm. With both at the mid 30's mark now, the upcoming world cup is dreaded as potentially the last of the modern-day greats.

Sourav Ganguly on whether 2023 WC will be the last of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Whether the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 be the last of Kohli and Sharma, only time will tell, however, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has put forward an interesting take on the subject. According to Ganguly, performances will have an edge over age. He also commented that the opportunities fall every year now and gone are the days when a player had to wait for 4 years to prove his mettle in an ICC trophy. Ganguly told Star Sports.

I don't believe too much in last time, first time. I believe in performances. I think they are 34-35, I don't know what's going to happen in the next World Cup. There are world tournaments every year - T20 cricket, and 50-over cricket. It's not like as in the past when we started - once every four years and then the Champions Trophy came in. So it's about performances and I am sure Rohit as captain and Virat will be wanting to make it a big one not from a personal point of view but from winning it. I think that's the biggest.

The World Cup 2023 is scheduled to start from October 5. Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Australia in its opening fixture on October 8. Before the world cup, Indian players would be looking to reach their physical peak at the right time, thus, the practice tours are about to take off with the start of the series against West Indies.