'India Kept On Winning': Sourav Ganguly Cleverly Takes A Jibe At Pakistan Over 'quality'

In its almost 200 years of existence, the game of cricket has harbored many rivalries but the primary ones that have continued to this date are England vs Australia and India vs Pakistan. However, a contest that has over the years enhanced to a massive stage is India vs Australia. Often opinions make their way that Ind vs. Aus has scaled up to a level where all the other major fixtures are beneath it. The debate regarding, which is a more intense encounter between the aforementioned is still open and a polarising concept.

The battle between the Ashes sides is known as the oldest rivalry in the game of cricket and thus scores a major point when an argument sparks. However, the match that undisputedly remains as much-awaited has to be is Ind vs Pak. So, which one is more enormous might never be known but the opinions of great players, who have graced the game, will always be paid heed to. In association with this, Sourav Ganguly has weighed in on the subject and came up with a definite answer.

3 things you need to know:

India are set to take on Australia and Pakistan in the forthcoming ICC World Cup 2023

Australia are currently playing England in the Ashes 2023

The ICC World Cup 2023 will begin from October 5, 2023

Sourav Ganguly passes verdict on the recent IND vs PAK clashes

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who keeps a keen eye on the happenings of world cricket has vehemently stated that India vs Australia is a better game than the grand old game between the neighbouring nations. As India is scheduled to take on both Australia and Pakistan in the forthcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Ganguly was asked to present his thoughts, and here's what he said.

There is a lot of hype in this match but the quality has not been that good for a long time because India kept on winning one-sided. Pakistan probably defeated India for the first time in the T20 World Cup in Dubai,” Ganguly told Star Sports, as quoted by Sportskeeda. “India did not play well in that tournament (2021 T20 WC) but according to me, India vs Australia tends to be a better game in the World Cup because the quality is better." said the former BCCI President.

Meanwhile...

The ICC ODI mayhem will start from October 5, 2023. India will host the tournament and will enter as one of the favorites. Ahead of the start of the tournament, a major development has emerged from the qualifiers tournament, which is, West Indies will not be a part of the competition this time.

Coming to Team India, Rohit Sharma and Co. will take face Pakistan on October 15th while they take on Australia on October 8. Both are one of the most eagerly-awaited matches of this World Cup.