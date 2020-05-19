Sourav Ganguly To Take Call On The Reopening Of CAB Headquarters At Eden Gardens: Report

India entered into the fourth phase of its lockdown on May 18, which will go on till May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, there is a new set of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which will relax the restrictions on sporting events, allowing them to resume cricketing action behind closed doors.

CAB waiting for more clarity from BCCI before opening Eden Gardens in Kolkata

On Monday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said they are waiting for more clarity from the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI on opening the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for training after the central government gave a thumbs up for the resumption of sporting activities across the country. The MHA on Sunday had said that stadiums will be permitted to host games without spectators, which may come as a huge relief after the Indian Premier League was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc in the country.

The Sourav Ganguly-led board released a statement after the India lockdown was extended until May 31. The statement said that that the board will be meticulously studying the new rules issued by the MHA before deciding to resume cricketing action. The statement further read that the BCCI will study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with state cricket associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level.

After a meeting of its office bearers via video conference, the Kolkata-based CAB said that the state board would wait for BCCI to study the guidelines before taking a further decision in the matter. It further said that as the association would like to ensure the safety of the players as well as the staff, there would be a medical committee meeting via video conference on Thursday to discuss and frame the protocols, parameters including guidelines to be adopted to maintain safety and hygiene in the Kolkata office. The CAB office, which is situated at the Eden Gardens, is shut since the first phase of the nationwide lockdown that began on March 25.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI