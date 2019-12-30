Sourav Ganguly's 'Working On Sundays' Post Sees Daughter Sana Reveal Amusing Secret Of His

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has to keep up with a busier schedule than before since taking charge of the helm of affairs in Indian cricket. As with most top cricket administrators in India, Ganguly can be seen working tirelessly on Sundays without getting any break. Quite recently, he himself took to Instagram to express his feeling towards working on a holiday. Check out his post down below.

Sourav Ganguly trolled by daughter Sana Ganguly again

Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana Ganguly was seen trolling her father over his ‘working on Sunday’ post. Sana has been busy trolling her father for quite some time now and she did it once again in his latest post. While Sourav Ganguly wrote ‘Hate working on a Sunday’ in his caption, check out Sana Ganguly’s response down below.

Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the BCCI President in October 2019. In one of his earliest assignments, Ganguly pulled all strings to organise a historic Pink-Ball Test match between India and Bangladesh. The match was the first-ever Day-Night Test to be conducted in the country and it turned out to be a massive success in terms of both gate receipts and viewership.

Because of the recent success of the Day-Night Test, Ganguly is of the opinion that matches against major teams like Australia and England will generate even more enthusiasm among crowds. The former Indian captain is also currently endorsing the idea of a 4-nation Super Series involving India, Australia and England and another country. Even though BCCI is in talks with the boards of the respective countries, the fourth team is yet to be decided for the same.

