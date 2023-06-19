'I Hated Him': Sourav Ganguly And Nasser Hussain Recall Famous India Vs England Rivalry

Why You Are Reading This: Sourav Ganguly is remembered as one of the greatest captains ever of the Indian cricket team. He led India to many memorable victories during his team in the captaincy role and later contributed to the team by serving as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He recently met up with one of his old rivals Nasser Hussain during the India vs Australia, ICC World Test Championship 2023 final, as the duo recalled a famous banter from 2002 Leeds Test.

Sourav Ganguly and Nasser Hussain revisit rivalry

Appearing at the ICC WTC 2023 final, Sourav Ganguly and Nasser Hussain catched up and recalled a particular banter from the Leeds Test in 2002. Speaking on his success in England on Star Sports, Ganguly jokingly said, “I had a good amount of success in this country because Nass kept bowling short at me all the time”.On listening to this, the former England captain replied, “You got me out.”

"Because I pitched it up (Sarcastically). I remember in Headingly it was a green seamer and Nass, you were the captain. You made Freddie Flintoff bowl short and bounders at me, and I kept telling Sachin 'Let him bowl that length'. Because the difficult length was the one that was pitched up,” Ganguly added.

'When I played against Sourav, I hated him': Nasser Hussain

It is worth noting that speaking about Ganguly in 2020, Nasser Hussain previously revealed that his former counterpart irritated him by making him wait for toss. “When I played against Sourav, I hated him, he used to make me wait for the toss every single time and I'll be like, Ganguly, it's 10.30, we have to toss. But now I work with him for the last decade on commentary, he's such a nice, calm, he's still late for his commentary stints, but he is a lovely bloke,” Hussain said on Star Sports in 2020.

Sourav Ganguly toured England in three different stages of his illustrious international career for India. He made his debut at the Lord’s with a century during the 1996 series, before touring as the captain in 2002 and later in 2007. He amassed a total of 915 runs from nine Test matches while registering nine centuries at an average of 65.35.