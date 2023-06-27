Virat Kohli Makes Smashing Comment After ICC Announces Schedule For ODI World Cup 2023

The countdown for one of the most popular ICC events has begun as the ICC (International Cricket Council) has released the schedule of the Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India in the month of October and November of this year. The tournament will kickstart on October 5, 2023, and the first match of the tournament will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. New Zealand and reigning champions England will take on each other in the opening match of the tournament.

3 things you need to know

Team India will commence their Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia

The match will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8, 2023

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team in the 2023 Cricket World

India who won their last ICC trophy in 2013 will be looking to end its ten-year-old drought and lift the World Cup once again at home. Batsman Virat Kohli who led Team India in the last World Cup and took them through to the semi-finals is also very excited about the upcoming ICC event.

Virat Kohli on his aspirations for 2023 ODI World Cup

Virat Kohli, was a part of the 2011 World Cup winning team which defeated Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in the final. Virat while speaking to ICC said that he is very excited to play in Mumbai as the atmosphere of the ground is pretty amazing to watch.

Personally, I'm looking forward to playing in Mumbai. It'd be great to experience that atmosphere again. I was quite young then. I saw what it meant to the seniors. I can understand what they went through and how special it is to play a home world cup and how excited they are going to be.

However, Virat Kohli will get to witness the same atmosphere when the team will play against Qualifier 2 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2, 2023. If the team reaches the knockout they might again play on the same ground in the semi-final 2 on November 15, 2023.