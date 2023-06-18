'It Isn't Just Skill-based': Nasser Hussain Turns Blind Eye To Errors Committed By England

Why you are reading this: The Aussies finished Day Two of the first Ashes 2023 Test at 311/5 after opener Usman Khawaja scored a century. The visitors currently trail by 82 runs in return to England's first innings score of 393 and will look forward to securing a lead on Day three. Khawaja would look forward to putting up big numbers as he will be on the pitch to bat on the third day.

The first Ashes 2023 Test is being played at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham

England scored 393/8 (d) in their first innings and Joe Root was their top scorer with innings of 118*

The Aussies didn't have a good start on Day 2, as Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner early

Nasser Hussain defends England over poor performance on Day 2

The English cricket team started well on Day Two. Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner for 9 off 27 balls and could take his wicket for the 15th time in Test cricket. Broad then dismissed number one Test batter Marnus Labuschagne in the next ball and became the third bowler to get him out for a duck in Test cricket.

After being under pressure by the hosts, Usman Khawaja took responsibility for taking the visitors out of trouble and played a well-compiled inning which included 14 fours and two sixes. The English team had a good chance to take a firm hold over the first Ashes 2023 Test, but they missed the chance due to Khawaja's ton.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain defended the English team over their poor show on Day 2. He believes that most of the players have not competed in Test cricket off late. He also said that Edgbaston's pitch was challenging to bowl and became slow throughout the day. Nasser further stated that Moeen Ali lost his touch in the last session after bowling brilliantly in the first two sessions.

While speaking on Sky Sports, Nasser Hussain said:

I think it's a really tough day. Day 2, Edgbaston, usually it's a good day to bat. It is a slow, rough pitch on which they have to work hard for everything. It started spinning, I thought Moeen Ali bowled beautifully, but then I thought he was a bit lost in that last session. Stumping missed, catch missed, no ball wicket. Many players in this team haven't played much cricket. It is not just a skill-based thing it is a fitness thing. This came up in the last session.

The English team would look to make a comeback on Day 3 and also take up early wickets. Their principal aim would be to dismiss Usman Khawaja as soon as possible and restrict the visitors close to England's first-innings score.